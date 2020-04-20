Bounce Back PH breathes hope to MSMEs hit by ongoing health crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Countries around the globe are hit by the COVID-19 crisis at varying degrees, which in effect has affected many global economies.

In the Philippines, Jason dela Rosa, author of The Practical Entrepreneur, has foreseen the impact, even at the onset of lockdown. Now gathering entrepreneurs, professionals and business owners, he seek to develop solutions to collaborate in helping endure the crisis in the meantime, and then during recovery as the pandemic ends.

What resulted was the movement called Bounce Back PH, founded by Dela Rosa himself.

In less than four weeks, it has amassed 26,000 members, including leading industry experts such as RJ Ledesma of Easy Franchise, Rocky Chan, Sam Jacoba, Gelix Mercader and Nato Agbayani of The Practical Learning Company, Jeff Catimbang, Andrew John Smith of the Maharlika Group of Companies, to name a few.

The movement aims to support businesses in all industries, with focus on MSMEs given the vast majority of businesses affected in this segment. Part of the movement is sharing ideas to help build one another, and industry leaders conducting online mentorship, consultancies, collaboration, forums and discussions.

Live sessions are hosted by organizations such as Easy Franchise, The Practical Learning Company, Association of Filipino Franchisers Inc. (AFFI), GoNegosyo and many others.

They share relevant materials, best practices, and connections via group chats and Zoom meetings in breakout sessions. The movement also hosts focus group discussions called Bounce Back Conversations to get people’s sentiments.

A task force brainstorms and formulates customizable practical frameworks efficient in providing faster and smarter solutions. It is also gearing up to become an organization equipped with knowledge and resources for rescuing and helping businesses recover economic crisis.

For instance, the Practical Learning Company, will launch Bounce Back Academy, featuring 100% free learning sessions that will also be soliciting donations to fund SME business continuity programs.

Bounce Back PH also recognizes basic needs during the enhanced community quarantine took effect.

Since bayanihan is still alive in our country, it provided an avenue for entrepreneurs to use their networks to support frontliners Collating donations from cash, goods, PPEs, sanitizers, face/surgical masks, as well as offering food relief projects for communities, became opportunities to extend help.

Hope is the message Bounce Back, aspires to deliver our kababayans. And we will rise above this global crisis together.

To join, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/BounceBackPH/. For donations, please go to the secure donation link at http://justpay.to/bouncebackph.