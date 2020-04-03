VCDC: Building strength in the time of COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — The Victor Consunji Development Corp. (VCDC) believes crisis reveals character as it joins fundraising efforts to help those most in need.

In this time of crisis, the company realizes their strength comes from the communities they build and develop.

This is why recently, the company has made a meaningful donation of P10 million towards the procurement of certified, medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical frontliners on duty.

This initiative is aimed to extend the maximum impact to those most affected by this health crisis. Alongside the donation, the company has also launched a fundraising drive, The VCDC Frontliner Fund.

Currently, the company is allied with the following medical institutions: Philippine General Hospital, Philippine Lung Center, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, and Dr. Jose Rodriguez Hospital.

Everyone is invited to take part in their goal of raising funds for the support and protection of brave and noble medical frontliners.

For those who wish to make a donation to the VCDC Frontliner Fund drive, you may visit this link. For more inquiries, contact Em via +639153145690.