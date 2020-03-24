City of Dreams Manila donates P50M to relief efforts for COVID crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Melco Resorts Foundation (MRP Foundation), the charitable arm of City of Dreams by Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corp., is donating P50 million worth of food packs to food relief efforts during the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

The donation is in coordination with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

“We are heeding the call to lend a helping hand in mitigating the economic situation of those in need amid the COVID-19 crisis. Through the spirit of bayanihan, we’re one with the government and other private sectors in combating this pandemic,” said Kevin Benning, chief operating officer of City of Dreams Manila, on behalf of the MRP Foundation.

He also thanked PAGCOR Chairman Andrea Domingo for the swift approval and release of funds.

Containing rice, canned goods, noodles and water, 125,000 food packs will be distributed to vulnerable families to help them tide over during the quarantine.

The property’s skeletal workforce helped pack the bags before turning them over to the Office of the President.

Earlier, the resort also donated water bottles to the Parañaque City government, and food packs for the city’s Disaster and Rescue Team and the Local Health Office.

It is currently lending its fleet of seven buses to help transport health workers in and around the city under the direction of the city government.

To know more about the City of Dreams Manila, visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com. For more information about Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corporation, visit melco-resorts-philippines.com.