Through PayMaya, Filipinos can choose from a variety of charitable organizations to support COVID-19 relief and response efforts.
Photo by a3pfamily / Freepik.com
#OneAgainstCOVID19: Support relief efforts, raise funds with PayMaya
(Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Now you can donate to various charitable foundations and humanitarian agencies mobilizing relief and response efforts against COVID-19 through PayMaya's digital payments platform.

The one-stop digital donation facility that can be accessed online or in-app is part of #OneAgainstCOVID19 drive that PayMaya launched with various partners to help raise funds for frontliners and the most vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic. 

“In this time of great and urgent need, coming together in the traditional spirit of bayanihan becomes ever more important so that no one gets left behind. This #OneAgainstCOVID19 harnesses the power of collaboration and digital payments as we fight this global pandemic,” said Orlando Vea, founder and chief executive officer of PayMaya. 

Filipinos can choose from a variety of charitable organizations to support with causes that range from providing medical front liners with meals and personal protective equipment to giving relief and medical packages to communities, among many others. 

Recipient beneficiaries, meanwhile, will be able to receive the donations through PayMaya's platforms. 

Partner organizations

Those raising funds through the platform include the Philippine Red Cross, which is seeking donations for different aid packages that will be given to medical front liners and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

UNICEF, on the other hand, is calling for donations to provide critical, medical and sanitation supplies for health facilities, as well as educating children and families on proper handwashing, providing parents with home-based educational activities for children and psychosocial support through counseling. 

For Oxfam Pilipinas, proceeds will go to helping ensure that poor families have access to water, sanitation and hygiene items to protect their health, and help them recover from the effects of COVID-19—particularly those who lost their livelihood or income during the community quarantine period. 

Caritas Manila is calling for cash donations to provide Caritas LIGTAS COVID-19 kits and Caritas Manna food bags to poor communities, families, and the elderly in Metro Manila, who are the most vulnerable during these difficult times. 

Other #OneAgainstCOVID19 partner organizations that Filipinos can choose to donate to include the Philippine Business for Social Progress, Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, TV5's Alagang Kapatid Foundation, PLDT-Smart Foundation, and #nowheretogobutUP, among others. 

One big effort  

In launching the effort, PayMaya underscored the need for a multi-sectoral, concerted push that will help support the various front liners in the effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease, as well as alleviate the plight of those living in vulnerable communities. 

As it makes its digital financial platforms available for the #OneAgainstCOVID19 advocacy campaign, PayMaya is working with its partner merchants, Smart Padala agents, and employees to campaign for the cause.  

Donate via online, mobile 

Anyone from around the world can go to the #OneAgainstCOVID19 website and donate using their credit, debit, or prepaid card. This means that even overseas Filipinos can pitch in for the various efforts.

Online donation acceptance using a Philippine mobile number with a PayMaya account through Pay with PayMaya is also available. 

For PayMaya account holders, donating via the Pay Bills section of the PayMaya app or by scanning a partner's PayMaya QR online is the fastest way to support #OneAgainstCOVID19 causes.  

To donate via the #OneAgainstCOVID19 web page, simply follow these steps: 

  1. Go to http://donate.paymaya.com
  2. Choose the specific organization or cause that you want to donate to 
  3. Choose the donation amount or package of your choice, then click "Add to Cart" 
  4. Review your cart or donate to other organizations as well, then click "Check Out" 
  5. Fill in the needed information, then click "Continue to Payment." Review the details you entered, then click ‘Complete Order’ to be redirected to the secure payment page 
  6. Enter your card or PayMaya details in the fields provided, then click "Pay Now" 
  7. You will receive a confirmation of your donation via email or SMS, depending on the payment method  

To donate using the PayMaya app, follow these steps: 

  1. Log in to your PayMaya account 
  2. Click the "Pay Bills" button 
  3. Choose from among the organizations with the hashtag #OneAgainstCOVID19 you want to donate to 
  4. In the Account Number field, enter 00000 
  5. In the Amount field, enter the amount you want to donate 
  6. Once done, click continue. Review the information you have entered, then click "Pay" 
  7. You will receive an SMS in your mobile phone regarding the donation  

Donations collected via these #OneAgainstCOVID19 channels will be received by PayMaya and remitted to their respective recipient organizations. 

 

To know more about this initiative, visit http://donate.paymaya.com

