LIST: 4 ways team building grows companies
Gerald Dizon
(Philstar.com) - February 12, 2020 - 10:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Companies are in constant pursuit of growth. This goes not just for revenue but also, and often more importantly, for the people in the company. Because when skills, teamwork, and competencies of employees and management improve, so does the organization.
Although a challenging goal, there are established strategies that can be carried out to accomplish this. One is in the form of outdoor team building.
To encourage decision-makers in companies, we list here the immeasurable benefits of an outdoor team building that can be transplanted and applied directly into an office setting:
1. Welcome change of scenery
New environments stimulate out-of-the-box problem-solving. Greenery and fresh air can provide a level of exhilaration that employees seldom find in front of their computers.
Physical activities also provide a welcome change of pace that refreshes everyone’s perspectives. This encourages receptiveness to new things and creates opportunities to sharpen their skills.
Alligator swamp outdoor activity at FPLA.
2. Improved communication in the workplace
Information gain in the workplace can also be achieved through outdoor activities.
In a study published in the Journal of Experiential Education, researchers evaluated team development in a corporate adventure training program. They noted that challenge course events and group activities helped employees relate to each other in novel ways in order to achieve common goals.
3. Freer movement, wider perspective
Assembling coworkers in large open spaces implies problem-solving from every possible angle. This empowers work peers to solve problems holistically.
According to research published in the Journal of Management Development, outdoor experiential training encourages interdependence and team synergy. This eventually translates lower absenteeism, high productivity, high quality, and better overall job performance.
4. Mistakes as catalyst
In problem-solving scenarios, there are no guaranteed fail-safe solutions. Outdoor team buildings can serve as low-stress avenues through which participants can come to accept failure as temporary.
In an article published in the International Journal of Marketing and Human Resource Management recommends maintaining positivity in the face of employee errors. When employees confront failure in low-stakes activities, they become more solution-oriented than problem-oriented.
These are stepping stones that allow employees and leaders to reorganize toward the path to success.
Produce champions for your organization
Organizational decision-makers can already start planning their outdoor team building activities as early as today. After all, the perfect season to go outdoors for team building is summer.
The first thing to look for is a venue, somewhere that is away from all the hustle and bustle of the city and yet still very accessible. The First Pacific Leadership Academy (FPLA) in Antipolo City answers both requirements and delivers so much more.
FPLA offers a wide range of outdoor recreational facilities and dynamic activities that are designed to develop teamwork, trust, and communication among coworkers.
Since 2012, the Academy has developed numerous leadership programs that seek to respond to even the most specific business challenges. Its facilities are world-class and includes function rooms that can accommodate both large assemblies and intimate meetings. Its range of accommodations can likewise house big groups in dormitories or VIPs in executive suites and residences. Inside the campus is also a highly-rated restaurant called Tipulo, which caters to the various dining needs of guests and attendees, and to walk-in customers as well.
Most importantly, FPLA offers a wide range of outdoor recreational facilities and dynamic activities that are designed to develop teamwork, trust, and communication among coworkers. Some team-building activities include Wooden Ski, Spider Web, The Arrow Head, Log Crossing, among many others.
Produce champions together with FPLA.
For more information on FPLA and its offerings, visit the website at www.fpla.com.ph or check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FPLeadershipAcademy/.