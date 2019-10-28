ALLURE
Reliable and affordable flower shops with diverse selections of arrangements, make buying flowers all the more rewarding.
CC By 2.0
Blooms that won’t let you down: 5 trustworthy florists in the Philippines
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 7:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — When you’re in a rush to buy flowers for your loved ones, it can be overwhelming thinking about which florist to buy from. The shop must be reliable, affordable, and must have a beautiful selection of arrangements.

In this list, we come up the best florists in the Philippines that you can rely on for all your floral needs!

1. Flower Chimp

Flower Chimp is the one-stop-shop for all your flower needs. They’ve got flower arrangements for all of life’s occasions and even a subscription service, so you never miss out on sending flowers for your "monthsary" dates.

Even when you have a tight budget, you can trust Flower Chimp to deliver a beautiful arrangement with bouquets that start at P899. On top of that, you can also turn to this florist for premium bouquets.

More importantly, with just a few clicks of a button at www.flowerchimp.com.ph, you can get fresh flowers delivered to anywhere in the Philippines with free same-day delivery.

2. Petalier

Petalier has a more minimalist approach with their flower arrangements. All their arrangements come in an elegant box filled with Ecuadorian roses, from which you can choose the color of the box and rose to be used.

Currently, they deliver to anywhere in Metro Manila for free but if you’re in a bit of a rush, you can request same-day delivery with a fee of P1,000.

3. Flower Patch

Flower Patch has been around since 2012 starting as a humble flower shop in Pasig City. They have later expanded into selling its flowers online offering classic flower arrangements of roses, lilies, and sunflowers. 

If you’re around Pasig City, you can freely walk into their stores to hand-pick the arrangement yourself or you can also opt to order online and have your flowers delivered to any address in Metro Manila.

4. La Rosa

La Rosa has been known for offering a blend of hand bouquets that are arranged in the traditional way using abaca wrappers while also offering flowers with a more modern take. In addition to their available assortment, La Rosa also provides packages for weddings which makes it easier for brides-to-be in planning for their wedding.     

5. Le Fleur Boutique

Le Fleur Boutique aims to deliver bouquets and boxed blooms that have a more rustic feel to it. If you’re looking for giant bouquets and large, preserved roses, Le Fleur Boutique is the florist in Manila to turn to.

If you can’t seem to find a design of your preference, you can even customize your bouquet with them online to add your personal touch!

