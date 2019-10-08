Empowered Filipinas behind emerging key player in global sports marketing

MANILA, Philippines — Women have come a long way in fighting for the right to be seen, heard and treated equally. However, even in this day and age of "wokeness," there is much to be done for women to have equal footing in sports, not only in the Philippines but the rest of the world.

The world of sports has long been dominated by men. It has been equated to locker-room talks, testosterone, and machismo, with women in power being treated as outliers, cast aside to handle less important matters. Some become victims of tokenism, hired only so the company appears inclusive.

But two female visionaries and initiators are out to change the world.

Media and entertainment leaders Jerianne Ejercito and Tricia Canilao have partnered to form Boost, a marketing and commercial agency focused on growing brands across the region and building sports properties for the international arena.

Ejercito has a wealth of experience in brand marketing and advertising. For over a decade, her agency has partnered with the largest beer brand in the region. Her portfolio also boasts of other global and regional brands and businesses.

Canilao, on the other hand, is an international music artist who has been on the world stage performing in hit musicals like "Miss Saigon" and "Les Miserables." She also owned and led an events company in Hong Kong, and worked with HSBC and Chopard, among many global brands.

Photo Release Aside from passion about their work, the two women are also involved in charity.

Boost is the local partner of MediaPro, one of the largest global sports marketing agencies in the world; one that handles marketing for assets such as La Liga.

It is currently tasked to handle regional and domestic promotions for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, which will be held for the fourth time in the Philippines.

The agency also works, both locally and regionally, with industry giant HAVAS Group, one of the world’s largest global communications groups.

These and all the plans in the pipeline solidify their position as a major player in global sports marketing and in the communications industry.

Passion for work and charity

Aside from passion for their work, altruism also brings these two women together.

Their extremely busy schedules have not hindered them from giving back, such as being personally involved with charitable institutions and causes, as well as fighting on behalf of their partners and beneficiaries for attention and, ultimately, for support.

Education, equal access to it, and sustainable programs for the youth are what drive these already-driven women.

They have recently partnered with JCI San Juan Pinaglabanan to implement Project Aklat, a multi-phase program designed to work in and with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, an agency that takes on most of the global challenges we face today.

With plans that include all 1,350 public pre-school students in San Juan covering 21 barangays across two districts, Project Aklat is dedicated not only to provide the needs of the children in line with the UNSDG, but also to become an indelible part of the community by providing access to educational facilities, updated literature and learning tools, and of course, personalized and meaningful support.

Boost has already finalized deals in the fields of boxing, golf, volleyball, and soon, e-racing.

With the exciting future of local and regional sports marketing ensured, Boost aims to be in the center of it all.