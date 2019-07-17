Okada Manila expands its events venue portfolio

MANILA, Philippines — Okada Manila, the largest integrated resort in the Philippines, is at the forefront of extraordinary offerings. Catering to clients’ “land” requirements with its ballrooms, the hotel is now expanding its events venue portfolio with the introduction of “at sea” venue via its yacht and “air” travel through its private jet.

“Okada Manila takes heed of our roster of clientele’s changing needs. They are looking for alternative venues that go beyond land. I’m proud that Okada Manila is the first integrated resort in the Philippines to pioneer land, sea, and air venue offerings and services," says Cielo Ortega-Reboredo, the newly appointed vice president for Sales and Marketing, Hospitality and Entertainment Division at Okada.

Ortega-Reboredo joined Okada in 2016 after a five-year stint in another world-class hotel.

Celebrate: On land

From commemorating life’s major milestones and grand weddings to exceptional corporate events and conventions, Okada Manila makes a perfect setting for that unforgettable celebration.

The Grand Ballroom, renowned for its elegant interiors, high ceiling and state-of-the-art colored LED lights, can accommodate up to 1,300 guests for a banquet set-up and up to 2,200 for cocktail set-up.

The tastefully-appointed Golden Ballroom can accommodate up to 300 guests for a banquet set-up. Soon to open is the Glass Ballroom, a sophisticated and exclusive venue good for 200 guests.

Also nestled in Okada Manila is the newly-opened The Garden, dubbed as a slice of paradise in the city.

Measuring up to 30,000 square meters of manicured greenery with a breathtaking view of the Manila Bay, The Garden makes a perfect setting for a romantic wedding, accommodating up to 600 guests for sit-down dinner and 1,300 for cocktails.

The expansive space is also ideal for concerts, music festivals, fashion shows, sports events, and team building activities.

The Crystal Corridor, the indoor 1.2-kilometer retail row with the magnificent view of Okada Manila’s iconic The Fountain at its center, also offers ample space for fashion shows, fairs, and cocktail parties.

The Crystal Corridor has the indoor 1.2-kilometer retail row with the magnificent view of Okada Manila’s iconic The Fountain at its center. Photo Release

Cove Manila, Southeast Asia’s largest and grandest entertainment space features an impressive indoor beach club and nightclub.

Enclosed in a 30-meter-tall and 100-meter-wide UVA and UVB-protective glass dome, this venue can also host private functions up to 3,500 guests in a 9,000-sqm event space perfect for corporate events and concerts.

Okada Manila is also fast becoming a concert and events destination with various collaborations from concert and event producers. The lineup of performances include Manila Sound Project’s concert featuring Hagibis, VST and Company, the Boyfriends and Sampaguita on August 24 at the Grand Ballroom; Bnaked show at Cove Manila on August 28; Kool and the Gang with Deniece Williams and RJ Jacinto Band on September 21 at Cove Manila; Gloria Gaynor on October 3 at the Grand Ballroom; and New Wave Festival II featuring Paul Simpsons of Wild Swans and top local bands on October 19 at Cove Manila.

Sail away: At sea

More intimate events and celebrations can be done at sea with the hotel’s first yacht that can be packaged with existing corporate and social event packages.

The 120-foot yacht can accommodate up to 15 guests who are seeking something different for their team building activities, such as “Sailing Day,” exclusive birthday parties, fun pictorials and dreamy proposals.

The hotel’s beautiful 120-foot yacht that can be packaged with existing corporate and social event packages. Photo Release

Private jet service

For corporations or individual guests who want to add something special to their events, an Okada Manila private jet experience is sure to impress.

Offering group packages like the highly coveted Wedding Tour package that includes private jet service, elegant room accommodations, an indulgent dining adventure, pampering spa services, and even fascinating city tours.

Accommodating up to 18 passengers, the private jet can also be booked as part of corporate meetings and vacation packages.

The Okada Manila private jet experience is sure to impress. Photo Release

Set in 44 hectares of prime land on the foreshore of Manila Bay, Okada Manila is a $2.4 billion integrated resort in Parañaque’s bustling Entertainment City.

Envisioned to put the Philippines on the map as a premier entertainment and gaming destination, it offers the finest hotel rooms and dining options, the largest and most exciting gaming floors, a $30 million multicolor dancing water fountain and one-of-a-kind indoor beach club and nightclub.

Okada Manila is located at New Seaside Drive, Entertainment City, Parañaque City. For event venue bookings and queries, call (632) 880 7555 ext. 57866 or send an email to hotelsalesandmarketing@okadamanila.com. You can also log onto www.okadamanila.com.