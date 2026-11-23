‘Gregoria Lakambini’ is a spirited P-pop take on a revolutionary’s legacy

MANILA, Philippines – What if the life of a Filipina revolutionary were told like a P-pop girl group's concert, complete with catchy anthems, fierce choreography, playful banter and a leading lady with the vocals to command the stage?

That is the premise behind Tanghalang Pilipino’s "Gregoria Lakambini: A Pinay Pop Musical." Written by Nicanor Tiongson and Eljay Castro Deldoc, with music by Nica del Rosario, Matthew Chang and FlipMusic, and directed by Delphine Buencamino, the production brings together historical storytelling and the spectacle of contemporary Filipino pop.

It introduces Gregoria de Jesus, better known as Ka Oryang, through a vibrant, unapologetically pop lens, offering audiences a fresh way to encounter a woman whose contributions to the Philippine Revolution have often been overshadowed by those of her male contemporaries.

‘Herstory’ set to a P-pop beat

The musical wears its P-pop influences on its sleeve, from its infectious songs and choreography to its ensemble dynamics and overall staging. This concert-like approach also shapes how the story unfolds, with an all-women cast, collectively called the Lakambesties, taking audiences through different chapters of Gregoria's life.

Rather than simply narrating events, the performers discuss, debate and sometimes argue over aspects of her story before breaking into musical numbers that dramatize what they have been talking about. They also take on the male historical figures in her life, including Andres Bonifacio, Julio Nakpil, Emilio Aguinaldo and other revolutionary leaders.

The format inevitably brings to mind "Six: The Musical," particularly in its all-women ensemble and pop concert approach to reclaiming the narratives of historical women. But Gregoria Lakambini gives the concept a distinctly Filipino identity by grounding the spectacle in the country's revolutionary history and the experiences of the Katipuneras.

The show has an almost playlist-like quality, moving from the Lakambesties' conversations and historical anecdotes to fully staged musical numbers. It feels much like attending a pop concert, with songs punctuated by playful exchanges and commentary, much like the ments between performances at a K-pop show.

The banter also draws from contemporary pop culture, with jokes and viral topics that have been circulating on social media in recent weeks. These timely references give the script a lively, present-day sensibility without losing sight of its historical material.

More than a stylistic choice, this back-and-forth allows the production to introduce historical details, bring Gregoria's experiences to life and unpack the complexities of the people and events surrounding her.

Leading diva and an ensemble in full voice

At the center of it all is Marynor Madamesila, who feels made for the role of Gregoria. She has the vocal power, range and commanding stage presence to carry a production built around music and performance.

Her delivery is fierce, her diva energy undeniable and her ability to shift from show-stopping numbers to more intimate moments gives Ka Oryang the emotional depth she needs. Madamesila doesn't simply play the leading lady; she owns the stage, making Gregoria the star of her own story.

Photo courtesy of Tanghalang Pilipino/May Celeste Marynor Madamesila plays Gregoria de Jesus in 'Gregoria Lakambini: A Pinay Pop Musical'

Madamesila not only — in Gen Z speak — ”slays” as a leading lady, but commands the stage with the confidence and charisma of a bona fide pop diva. Her powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence succeed in making Gregoria the star of her own story.

The rest of the Lakambesties match that energy with plenty of personality and theatrical flair. Anya Evangelista, Heart Puyong, Sofia Sacaguing, Sarah Monay, Ynna Rafa and Murline Uddin bring humor and playful chemistry to their various roles. Their banter gives the show much of its irreverent charm, while their musical performances deliver the synchronized energy and collective force of a pop group.

The music is naturally one of the show's biggest draws. Its songs are infectious without feeling detached from the story, while the energetic, often fierce performances make them all the more exhilarating.

Numbers such as "Saya't Alampay," "Oriang, Wild and Free" and "Buwan, Buwan" turn historical details into memorable musical moments, using movement and melody to bring the Katipuneras' contributions to life. These are the kind of LSS-worthy songs that stay with you long after the curtain falls. More than catchy numbers, they celebrate women's courage and agency, leaving audiences energized and, hopefully, a little more empowered as they leave the theater.

Giving Ka Oryang the spotlight

Beyond its entertainment value, "Gregoria Lakambini" is an important piece of theater for making history and herstory more accessible, particularly by bringing lesser-discussed figures into the spotlight.

Photo courtesy of Tanghalang Pilipino/May Celeste Joining Madamesila are 'Lakambesties' played by Anya Evangelista, Heart Puyong, Sofia Sacaguing, Sarah Monay, Ynna Rafa and Murline Uddin.

Gregoria is often introduced in relation to Bonifacio, remembered primarily as his wife and the Lakambini of the Katipunan. The musical moves beyond that familiar framing, exploring her courage and role in the revolution, her personal struggles and the life she built after Bonifacio's death. She later married fellow revolutionary Julio Nakpil, with whom she raised a family, including their son Juan Nakpil, who became the country's first National Artist for Architecture.

The musical presents Gregoria not as a figure in someone else's story, but as a revolutionary, mother and individual with a legacy of her own. By bringing her life to the forefront, it makes a compelling case for revisiting the stories of Filipinos and Filipinas often given little space in our history books.

The musical could still benefit from some refinements. Some exchanges between the Lakambesties run longer than necessary, while the brisk shifts between comedy, historical exposition and emotional drama leave certain turning points in Gregoria's life underexplored. More distinct costuming could also help audiences identify the characters portrayed by the ensemble, while tighter sound engineering would bring greater clarity and balance to the musical numbers.

Still, "Gregoria Lakambini" makes herstory lively and worth revisiting. It is particularly rewarding to hear the audience respond with collective "oohs" and "aahs" as familiar historical anecdotes resurface onstage, making details learned years ago feel new through a different medium.

With a few tweaks and some tightening, "Gregoria Lakambini" could become an even stronger production. But even in its current form, it is an important piece of theater that deserves a longer stage life and a wider audience. Anchored by Madamesila's powerhouse performance and an ensemble bursting with energy, it makes a compelling case for giving Ka Oryang's story the spotlight and soundtrack it deserves.

"Gregoria Lakambini: A PInay Pop Musical" runs at the Proscenium Theater, Makati until November 29.

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