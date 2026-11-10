'The Notebook' musical gets limited PH rerun in 2027

From left: Morissette, Sheena Belarmino, and Celeste Legaspi in "The Notebook: The Musical."

MANILA, Philippines — The musical adaptation of "The Notebook" will return for another Philippine run this February in time for the Love Month.

The production based on Nicholas Sparks' popular book of the same name made its international premiere last September at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater, two years after it ran on Broadway.

It follows the love story between lead characters Allie and Noah across three different time periods — when they first meet as teens, reconnecting as adults, and at the end of their lives.

Rather than a conventional narrative told in chronological order, playwright Bekah Brunstetter shifts timelines around to incorporate the major storyline of Allie suffering from Alzheimer's and Noah hoping she remembers their relationship before forgetting all their memories together.

"The Notebook: The Musical" sold out when it ran two months ago in Makati and was well-received by Filipino audiences.

Now Theatre Group Asia will bring the production back for 18 shows from February 4 to 21, 2027, including two performances on Valentine's Day.

Filipino-American director Nicholas Polonio will return to helm the production. Lead performers Celeste Legaspi, Morissette Amon, Sheena Belarmino, Rody Vera, Laurence Mossman, and Benedix Ramos will reprise their roles as Allie and Noah across different ages.

Chris Mohnani, executive director of TGA, said in a statement that the rerun will "give audiences another opportunity to experience the sweeping romance, unforgettable music, and deeply moving story that captivated theatergoers during its initial Philippine engagement."

"Because of the overwhelming, outpouring of requests from those who missed it, as well as those eager to relive its magic, we worked to bring our Noahs and Allies, as well as the original cast, covers, and creatives back in time for love month," Mohnani added.

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