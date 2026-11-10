The show goes on for 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

The Manila cast of "The Play That Goes Wrong" including Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante.

MANILA, Philippines — Things intentionally go awry in the award-winning comedy "The Play That Goes Wrong," but for the show's Manila gala last November 7 something indeed go wrong.

Toward the end of the production, a stage mishap in The Theatre at Solaire occurred involving the sets, which were already falling apart as planned.

Audiences were left a little confused when another stagehand apart from Olivia Charalambous' Annie and Jake Curran's Trevor appeared signaling the whole cast to exit before the curtain dropped.

One of the show's producers walked up from the orchestra area to inform the crowd there was a minor hiccup that required fixing. After a couple of minutes, the curtain was drawn and the show continued.

The mishap was just a small blip in what was a very hilarious experience for everyone from beginning to end.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" created by Mischief Theater follows the fictional Cornley Drama Society as it attempts to stage a 1920s murder mystery. Everything descends into chaos through missed cues, collapsing scenery, and other "unplanned" mistakes.

Related: 'Play That Goes Wrong,' 'Heathers' Manila runs to have sign-language interpreted shows

Numerous comedy styles are on full display — slapstick, improvization, verbal humor, farce, and physical comedy — all of which the Manila touring cast and some chosen viewers perform to excellent degrees.

Filipino audiences will get a kick out of the numerous local references injected into the production, such as characters singing tunes to a popular noontime variety show and a popular Christmas carol.

Adding to the Filipino flavor is Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante as Sandra, who is Florence Colleymoore in the play-within-a-play. Sandra is knocked unconscious a number of times and gets into a feud with the aforementioned Annie.

The production just added new orchestra seats worth P1,000 as it continues its Manila run until November 22.

After "The Play That Goes Wrong," showrunner GMG Productions will begin 2027 with the Philippine debut of "Heathers the Musical" and the return of "Chicago," the latter mentioned in the ongoing show.

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