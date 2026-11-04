From outsider to insider: Iranian presents Iloilo as home in immersive exhibit

MANILA, Philippines – Accomplished multimedia artist Babak Niaraki is highlighting his skills as a photographer once again in a striking solo photography exhibition in Iloilo called “Dumdumanon: Seeing Iloilo — Moments of a City, Seen and Remembered.”

Ongoing at Richmonde Hotel Iloilo until November 6, “Dumdumanon” was put together in celebration of the Iloilo Arts Festival this October and in support of Iloilo Business Park, which recently received recognition as Iloilo City’s Center of Arts and Culture.

The exhibit was named Dumdumanon, a Hiligaynon word that means “to remember or recollect,” because it embodies the visual journey of memory and light that the artist went through in taking the thought-provoking photographs included in the exhibit.

Niaraki is actually an Iranian who has found his home in Iloilo City, where he captured moments in time in enduring photographs through the eyes of an outsider-turned-insider. He chronicled life in the region as he covered big events, such as the Dinagyang Festival and all its colorful pageantry, as well as quiet, unscripted moments of local living.

Niaraki’s photos in the exhibit take one on an immersive and emotion-filled visual journey of memory and light. His images are so vibrant that one can feel the rhythm of the sadsad, the busy noise of the Central Market, and the refreshing breeze and tranquility of the coastal waters. But more than this, the collection invites everyone to appreciate the rich mosaic of people and places that define the very soul of Iloilo.

Hosting the “Dumdumanon” exhibit at the hotel lobby, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo is able to give recognition to Niaraki’s exceptional artistry while the same time reinforcing its commitment to enrich guest experience with activities that depict authentic local culture.

The exhibit runs until November 6, 2026. The large format prints on exhibit are also available for sale.

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