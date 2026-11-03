Nar Cabico returns to â€˜Zsazsa Zaturnnahâ€™ as Ada for musicalâ€™s 20th anniversary

Nar Cabico returns to ‘Zsazsa Zaturnnah’ as Ada for musical’s 20th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and singer Nar Cabico is set to take on the lead role of Ada in the 20th-anniversary production of “Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Parteeeh!,” marking a full-circle moment in his journey with the musical.

Cabico first became part of “Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Muzikal” at 15, when he worked backstage as a stagehand during its early run at the PETA Theater. Two decades later, he returns to the production as Ada, the gay beauty salon owner who transforms into the superheroine Zsazsa Zaturnnah after swallowing a mysterious stone.

Before stepping into the spotlight, Cabico's backstage duties included washing the cast's dishes, preparing props and sweeping confetti after performances. He also helped prepare the iconic rock that triggers Ada's transformation.

Two years later, he was cast as Didi, Ada's loyal friend and confidant. His latest casting brings him to the center of a production he has been part of since his teenage years.

“When I was 15, my first job after high school was as a stagehand for the ZsaZsa Zaturnnah Ze Muzikal run at the PETA Theater,” Cabico recalled. “20 years later, I am incredibly honored to take on the fabulous role of ‘Ada.’ Truly a full circle moment, I am very grateful.”

The musical follows Ada, whose transformation into Zsazsa Zaturnnah leads to a series of adventures involving zombies, aliens and other unusual threats. Beneath its comedy and fantasy elements, the story explores identity, love, acceptance and belonging.

Cabico joins a lineup of performers who have portrayed Ada, including Tuxqs Rutaquio, Vincent A. DeJesus, Phi Palmos, Adrian Lindayag and Shaun Ocrisma.

For Cabico, however, the production holds significance beyond his professional career. He said watching the musical for the first time in 2006 gave him hope that love and acceptance were possible for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Watching the show for the first time in 2006 made me believe that love is possible for me and our rainbow community,” he shared. “ZsaZsa Zaturnnah Ze Muzikal made me dream, and I am happy to have found my real-life Dodong, whom I am proud to call my husband for 12 years now.”

He also said his personal experiences have given him a deeper appreciation of Ada's emotional journey, particularly the song “Ayoko Nang Mabuhay Nang Ganito.”

Cabico left Manila in 2020 to start a family in the United States, making the song's lyrics about leaving a familiar place especially meaningful to him.

“As someone who left Manila in 2020 to start a family in the US, the line ‘Kailangan nang lisanin ko ang lugar na ito…’ from Ada’s swan song ‘Ayoko Nang Mabuhay Nang Ganito’ hits too close to home,” he said.

Beyond theater, Cabico has built a career as a singer-songwriter and screen performer. He won Best Actor at the 2019 Sinag Maynila Film Festival for “Akin Ang Korona” and received a Best Actor nomination at the 2020 FAMAS Awards.

He also won the first season of GMA Network's “Superstar Duets” in 2016. His original song “GAGA” received Best Novelty Recording at the 31st Awit Awards, while “Natapos Tayo,” the theme song of the film “All of You,” won Movie Original Theme Song of the Year at the 34th PMPC Star Awards for Movies.

Composer, lyricist and musical director Vincent A. De Jesus welcomed Cabico's return, noting that the actor's long association with the production gives him a unique understanding of the character and the musical.

“Nar has been part of Zsazsa Zaturnnah since he was 15! He started backstage, eventually played Didi, and now he’s taking on Ada. How crazy wonderful is that? He knows this musical inside out, so it’s exciting to see him bring all that experience into the role,” De Jesus said.

He added that beneath the production's comedy, costumes and theatrical spectacle is a character whose central desire is to be loved and accepted.

The 20th-anniversary production of “Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Parteeeh!” is scheduled for April 2027, with further details expected to be announced in the coming months.

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