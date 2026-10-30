'Play That Goes Wrong,' 'Heathers' Manila runs to have sign-language interpreted shows

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming Manila runs of comedy "The Play That Goes Wrong" and "Heathers the Musical" will have select Filipino Sign Language (FSL)-interpreted performances for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences.

GMG Productions, which is presenting both shows at The Theatre at Solaire, said the special performances will feature FSL interpreters and Deaf consultants from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Center for Education Advancement of the Deaf and the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies' Interpreting Education Program.

The initiative is part of the producer's efforts to make its productions more accessible through partnerships with members of the Deaf community and sign language professionals.

"Live theater should be experienced by everyone. It is a shared experience, a chance to laugh together, feel something together, and be transported by the power of a story and the people bringing it to life. Accessibility is an important part of making that possible," said Carlos Candal, founder and head of GMG.

Candal said the company was glad to offer FSL-interpreted performances for both productions and thanked the Deaf consultants and interpreters involved.

A dedicated orchestra seating section will be available for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences and their companions, with clear sightlines to both the stage and the interpreters.

Eligible audiences may purchase tickets using a promo code for a 20% discount or present a valid persons with disability ID to avail themselves of the standard 20% discount.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" follows the fictional Cornley Drama Society as its staging of a 1920s murder mystery descends into chaos through missed cues, collapsing scenery and other mishaps.

The comedy will run from November 6 to 22, with its FSL-interpreted performance on November 13.

"Heathers the Musical," meanwhile, is a stage adaptation of the 1988 film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. It follows Westerberg High student Veronica Sawyer, who becomes involved with the school's powerful clique of Heathers as popularity takes an increasingly dark turn.

The production will run from January 21 to February 7, 2027, with its FSL-interpreted performance on February 2.

Filipina performers will appear in both productions.

London-based Geraldine Sacdalan will play Veronica Sawyer after portraying the character in a recent West End run of "Heathers the Musical," performing songs including "Seventeen," "I Say No" and "Dead Girl Walking."

Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, meanwhile, will play Sandra in "The Play That Goes Wrong," a leading member of the Cornley Drama Society who takes on the role of Florence Colleymoore in the group's increasingly disastrous murder mystery.