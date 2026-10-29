Michael Cacnio turns cabinets into miniature rooms in Rockwell exhibit

MANILA, Philippines – Ongoing at Galerie Joaquin Rockwell until October 30 is a curious art exhibition called “Stories Within.” Featuring well-known Filipino brass sculptor Michael Cacnio, the 11-day event showcases the artist’s legacy through a collection of interactive brass works.

While guests normally view an artwork from a standard distance, like paintings hanging on the wall, installations occupying a corner of the room or sculptures standing on pedestals, “Stories Within” approaches art appreciation in a totally different manner.

It invites guests to “physically” engage with each artwork and become an active participant in the exhibit, as each sculpture of Cacnio sits inside a closed wooden cabinet and guests have to open its door to discover what lies within. A deeper sense of wonder and excitement envelops guests as they approach each piece of art and open its door. This concept of art appreciation breaks the routine of viewing art at a measured distance and, rather than simply looking at each piece of artwork, guests experience a physical encounter with it.

This concept also allows the artist to explore his medium, brass, in an even more creative way. He presents not just one piece of brass art but a series of mini works of art interacting with each other to tell the story that the artist wanted to tell or a scene that he wanted to recreate.

This exhibit style evokes a philosophy of space where Cacnio’s cabinets function as miniature rooms — or private containers — where memories are housed and stories are concealed. Then the doors open and Cacnio’s signature brass characters embodying scenes of domestic and familial life.

Sculpted anonymously, the figures have smooth, featureless faces, deliberately placing expression onto their posture, motion, and accompanying objects. Further, the cabinets’ smooth, dark wood finishes direct the viewer’s attention inward, while simultaneously serving as a threshold for privacy, restriction, and contemplation.

Photo release "A World of Wonder" by Michael Cacnio

Cacnio makes his works special by structuring them not merely to be visible, but to perform and invite conversation with viewers. In essence, human touch becomes integral to the artistic encounter.

Co-presented by Galerie Joaquin and Art Lounge Manila, “Stories Within” by Michael Cacnio is on view at Galerie Joaquin Rockwell, located on the R3 Level of Power Plant Mall, Rockwell Center, Makati City, until October 30, 2026.

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