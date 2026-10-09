Teatro Panalo names 26 shortlisted one-act plays

The cast of “Ang Kwento ni Bubuyog at ni Paro-paro” on the in-the-round stage, taken on Oct. 22, 2024 at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez Blackbox Theater. While this stage doesn’t have a backdrop and “the fourth wall,” festival director Karl Jingco said this provides more intimacy between the audience and the actors.

MANILA, Philippines — Puregold Teatro Panalo has shortlisted 26 one-act plays from 373 original entries for its inaugural theater festival, which will stage its selected productions from February to March 2027.

The shortlist comprises 16 straight plays and 10 musicals submitted by established theater practitioners and emerging writers.

Festival chair and Puregold senior marketing manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad said the submissions reflected the talent and diversity of the Philippine theater community.

“We received a remarkable level of interest in the first Puregold Teatro Panalo,” Hayagan-Piedad said.

“The volume and quality of submissions reflect the depth of Filipino talent and the continued vitality of the country’s theatrical community. Narrowing the entries down was a rigorous process, and the 26 represents a compelling mix of stories, perspectives, and creative voices with the potential to be brought to the stage,” she added.

The 26 shortlisted one-act plays of the Puregold Teatro Panalo include:

Straight Plays

“@Home” by Edralin Cabrera, Kathlyn Castillo, Michael Ian Lomongo, Marjorie Lorico, Maria Teresa Jamias, & J. Victor Villareal

“Ang Huling Panawagan sa Pagdarasal” by Mubarak M. Tahir

“Ang Pagbabalik ng Voltes V” by Neil Arkhe Azcuna

“Mga Diwata IRL” by Jay M. Crisostomo IV

“Nang Muli Kang Makakanta” by Ma. Angelica S. Chiuteña

“Nothing But Dreams” by Ricardo C. Novenario

“Palabas/Exit” by Angel Oclarit

“Pax Silica” by Robert Arlou De Guzman

“Silang mga Bayani’t Banal” by Anthony Kim Vergara

“Soap Opera” by Jerry O’Hara

“The Boy Foretold by the Stars” by Dolly Dulu

“The Girl Scout Law” by Rhain Arabella Alcoriza

“Trahedya ng Kamote” by Marjay S. Manalastas

“True to Life” by John "Sweet" Lapus

“Walang Maliit na Bagay” by Joshua Lim So

“Youngstunna” by Jerom Andrei M. Canlas

Musicals

“Ang Maayong Balita Sumala Kang Bibo Bautista” by Jude Thaddeus M. Gitamondoc

“At Bumaba Ang Mga Tala” by John Rey Tayag Magin

“Baka Mali ang Tamaraw” by Emmanuel Benbinuto Antonio

“City in Darkness: A Lockdown Musical” by Senedy Que

“Feverish Time” by John Edrick R. Alcontado

“Manang-Mana Nga!” by Steven Hotchkiss

“Outside Looking In” by Timothy Carlo Racho & Michael Angelo Lopez

“Tagpuan” by John Austin Perez

“Tala” by Jiezl Virmy Chua

“The Fourth Wall Has Fallen” by Heber Justin P. O’Hara

Festival director Vincent de Jesus said only 12 of the shortlisted works will advance to the inaugural festival, comprising eight straight plays and four musicals.

“It was difficult enough narrowing things down to 26 deserving one-act plays,” de Jesus said. “From this bunch, only the very best of the best will make it to the stage in February. The Puregold Teatro Panalo will be a showcase of the many talented Filipinos working in theater today and will be the breeding ground for many great works to come.”

The selected productions will be staged from February 20 to March 14, 2027.

Their playwrights will receive ?100,000 in financial compensation, along with development and production support from festival organizers Wishbone Collective Inc.

At the end of the festival, one straight play and one musical will receive development grants to help turn the one-act works into full-length theatrical productions.

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