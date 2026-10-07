Queer icon ‘Zsazsa Zaturnnah’ returns to stage in 2027

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly two decades after Carlo Vergara introduced Zsazsa Zaturnnah to Filipino readers, the iconic superheroine is set to return to the stage in a revival of “Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Muzikal” in 2027.

The musical will run from April to June 2027 at Shooting Gallery Studios under Wishbone Collective.

Zsazsa Zaturnnah first appeared in Vergara’s 2006 graphic novel “Ang Kagila-gilalas na Pakikipagsapalaran ni Zsazsa Zaturnnah.”

The character follows Ada, a gay beautician who transforms into the powerful and glamorous superheroine Zsazsa Zaturnnah after swallowing a magical stone from outer space.

Beyond its superhero premise, the story explores issues involving the LGBTQIA+ community, women, love, family and discrimination through humor and fantasy.

In 2020, Vergara said the themes explored in the graphic novel have remained relevant over the years.

“May timeless quality siya. A lot of the concerns sa libro about LGBTs, not just LGBT, but also about women, about love — favorite topic natin 'yung love — nandiyan pa rin siya. Hindi siya nawawala,” he said.

“Sad to say, habang nandiyan pa rin 'yung mga problema, hindi talaga mag-eexpire 'yung relevance ni Zaturnnah,” Vergara added.

Ada’s experiences as a gay man are central to the story, including his search for love and struggles with homophobia from society and his family.

The character has also become associated with Filipino queer culture and drag. Zsazsa’s visual identity has drawn inspiration from drag queens, while the character herself has influenced performers in the local drag scene.

Over the years, Zsazsa Zaturnnah has appeared in various adaptations, including the 2006 film “Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah,” starring Zsa Zsa Padilla, as well as stage productions of the musical.

The character’s humor is also rooted in Filipino culture, particularly the “bakla” humor that runs through many of the story’s situations.

“Siguro comedy…that’s how we deal sa mga problema, concerns,” Vergara said in the 2020 interview. “So in a way, it’s a means for us to process things.”

For the 2027 revival, the production will feature an all-star creative team led by playwright Chris Martinez, who will handle the theatrical adaptation; award-winning composer and lyricist Vincent A. De Jesus, who will serve as musical director; and director Chris Millado, former artistic director of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

“Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Muzikal” is scheduled to run from April to June 2027 at Shooting Gallery Studios.

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