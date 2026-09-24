Ken San Jose sets Broadway debut in 'Evita' revival

Ken San Jose will star in the upcoming Broadway revival of "Evita"

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American artist Ken San Jose is headed to the Great White Way after being cast as an ensemble for another Broadway revival of "Evita."

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical based on Argentine political leader Eva Perón was adapted for new West End by Jamie Lloyd with Rachel Zegler in the titular role.

The sung-through production details Perón's life, arguably best known for the track "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," plus other popular songs like "You Must Love Me," "Another Suitcase in Another Hell," and "Oh What a Circus."

Zegler will be reprising her Olivier Award-winning role alongside her London co-stars Diego Rodriguez and James Olivas as Che and Juan Perón, respectively.

This will be Olivas' Broadway debut. Rodriguez, meanwhile, previously starred in Lloyd's award-winning revival of "Sunset Boulevard" alongside Filipino-American artist Nicole Scherzinger, who earned an Olivier and Tony for her role as Norma Desmond.

San Jose, who appeared on the reality competition show "World of Dance Philippines," celebrated his upcoming Broadway debut on Instagram.

"Still processing this… but I'm heading into this new journey with an open heart. Honored to perform and grow alongside incredible artists in such an iconic show," he said. "I will give everything I got out there. I cannot wait to be back at my favorite place in the world… the stage. And of course representing as a Filipino/American! New York don't know what's comin!!!"

Among those who congratulated San Jose were Lea Salonga, Morissette, Alexa Ilacad, Sam Concepcion, AC Bonifacio, Jeff Moses, Gab Pangilinan, CJ Navato, Teetin Villanueva, and Paolo Valenciano.

San Jose was a viral dance star before and after his "World of Dance Philippines" stint, often featuring on variety show "ASAP" and earlier this year starred in Theatre Group Asia's "A Chorus Line."

The original West End production of "Evita" in 1978 won Best New Musical and Best Performance in a Musical for Elaine Page.

More success followed upon hitting Broadway as "Evita" won seven of its 11 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Patti Lupone, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Mandy Patinkin.

Elena Roger and Ricky Martin starred in a 2012 Broadway revival.

Peron's life was made into a 1996 film with Madonna, Antonio Banderas, and Jonathan Pryce in the cast. The film earned five Academy Awards and won the Best Original Song Oscar for "You Must Love Me," sung by lead star Madonna.

The latest Broadway run of "Evita" will be performed at the Winter Garden Theatre in March 2027 after Lloyd's take of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing."

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