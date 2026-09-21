New book ‘Apples and Oranges’ uses fruit to teach lessons on diversity

“Apples and Oranges,” written by Denise Christine Sehwani Gonzales and illustrated by Mimsy Sermonia-Jundis, uses the familiar fruits as a metaphor for identity, diversity and shared humanity.

MANILA, Philippines — A new children’s book is using apples and oranges to introduce young readers to lessons on diversity, identity, acceptance and shared humanity.

Written by Denise Christine Sehwani Gonzales and illustrated by Mimsy Sermonia-Jundis, “Apples and Oranges” explores how people can be different from one another while remaining connected by their shared experiences as human beings.

The book draws on the familiar differences between the two fruits, including their skin, color, texture, flavor, scent, seeds, pulp and fiber.

These characteristics serve as metaphors for the qualities that make each person unique.

Despite their differences, apples and oranges are both fruits. In the same way, the book emphasizes that people may look, sound and live differently while sharing the capacity for love, kindness and connection.

Gonzales also encourages readers to reflect on their own identities through the question: “What fruit are you in your own language?”

The question is meant to encourage self-discovery and cultural pride while helping readers appreciate the identities and experiences of others.

“Apples and Oranges” is intended for both children and adults, with themes that include acceptance, empathy, respect, belonging and inclusivity.

The book is also positioned as a resource for families, classrooms and communities where conversations about diversity and inclusion can begin.

Sermonia-Jundis’ illustrations accompany Gonzales’ lyrical prose, giving visual form to the book’s central metaphor and its message about finding unity in difference.

Rather than focusing solely on how people differ, the book explores the idea that differences can coexist with a shared sense of belonging.

"Apples and Oranges" is available via https://bit.ly/applesNoranges or through www.instagram.com/denise.yogaandwellness / +639285040226