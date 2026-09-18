Weekend list: 'Annie Batungbakal' musical, LEGO fan event, expo galore

Atasha Muhlach and KD Estrada in "Bongga Ka, 'Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical"

MANILA, Philippines — Vinyl collectors and LEGO enthusiasts are about to have a fulfilling weekend with fairs catering to their interests.

Biggest LEGO fan event

BrickCon.PH 2026 is bringing a two-day LEGO fan event to the Activity Center of Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati on September 19 and 20.

The free event features competitions, building challenges, community displays, games and other activities.

Presented by the Brick Traders' Community in partnership with Ayala Malls Circuit, the event brings together LEGO builders, collectors and fans for a weekend centered on building and collecting.

Visitors can also check out the Brick Bazaar, Brick Talk, event raffles, featured builders and LEGO displays throughout the two-day event.

One-stop record fair

"Vinyl in Motion Volume 2" returns to Trinoma's Mindanao Lobby from September 18 to 20.

Over 25 sellers will be bringing vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, audio gear and vintage merch, ranging from first pressings to rare OPM gems.

Speaking of local gems, sneak screenings of DreamWorks Animation's "Forgotten Island" — inspired by Filipino culture — will take place on September 19 and 20 in select cinemas.

30 MSMEs at Sorsogon GoConut Trade Fair

Thirty micro, small and medium enterprises from Sorsogon are set to present their locally crafted goods at the Kasanggayahan Sorsogon GoConut Trade Fair 2026 at the Level 2 Grand Atrium of Shangri-La Plaza Mall in Mandaluyong City from September 17 to 20.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Sorsogon Provincial Office, the fair gives provincial entrepreneurs direct exposure to urban consumers, institutional buyers, distributors and new commercial partners.

Exhibitors will feature a broad selection of coconut- and pili-based offerings, including virgin coconut oil, coco jam, vinegar, traditional delicacies, pastries and preserves.

The event will also highlight non-food items — from abaca products, apparel and accessories to baskets, home decor, coconut-shell crafts, packaging materials and sustainable charcoal innovations.

The exhibitors represent Sorsogon City and 12 municipalities across the province, including Barcelona, Bulan, Bulusan, Castilla, Donsol, Gubat, Irosin, Juban, Matnog, Pilar, Prieto Diaz and Sta. Magdalena.

It's worth noting that the trade fair is taking place while the Peñafrancia Festival is being celebrated in Naga City, Camarines Sur.

Championing Filipino creativity

The DTI is also set to elevate local talent and champion Filipino creativity as it hosts the ASEAN Creative Industries Expo by Malikhaing Pinoy (ASEAN MPEx).

Organized in collaboration with the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council Secretariat, the three-day event will run from September 17 to 19 at the SMX Convention Center Aura in Taguig City.

The expo is part of the government's flagship Malikhaing Pinoy Program, implemented by the DTI to advance the country's creative agenda and celebrate its rich cultural heritage.

Held during Philippine Creative Industries Month and mandated under Republic Act No. 11904, or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act, ASEAN MPEx builds on the success of the 2025 iteration.

The event centers on three key calls to action — Connect, Showcase and Create — aimed at expanding opportunities for local creatives and enterprises.

The exhibition will highlight talent across nine creative domains, namely Audiovisual Media, Creative Services, Cultural Sites, Digital Interactive Media, Design, Performing Arts, Publishing and Printed Media, Traditional Cultural Expressions and Visual Arts.

Additionally, attendees can explore a gastronomy showcase featuring Iloilo — a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy — and view a special presentation on the Philippines' participation in Expo 2025 Osaka.

Other expos

This weekend will see more than 125 Taiwanese exhibitors take over two function rooms at the SMX Convention Center Manila to showcase the latest in technology, sustainability, agriculture, healthcare and lifestyle.

Also happening at the same venue is the Manila leg of the Beauty + Health & Wellness trade show, where the latest in skincare, cosmetics, health and fitness are on display.

Another exhibition to look out for is the Katutubo x Bench Pop-Up Market, showcasing indigenous crafts, textiles, fashion and home products from all over the Philippines at the Bench Tower in Taguig.

Shows continue

Live performances are still taking place this weekend around the Philippines.

Numerous artists will pay tribute to National Artist Ryan Cayabyab in "LIYAB: Mga Himig ng Dakilang Pag-ibig," happening on September 20 at The Theatre at Solaire.

Leading the stellar lineup are Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Bituin Escalante, Jed Madela, Arman Ferrer, Sofronio Vasquez, Gigi De Lana and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra.

Meanwhile, at the SM North Skydome, Will Ashley will launch his new album "Liham" with guest artists Mika Salamanca and Ralph de Leon, his fellow "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates.

Hillsong Worship will bring its Asia Tour 2026 to the Philippines, first at the Seaside Cebu Arena on September 18, followed by two nights at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Other concerts include fitterkarma with the Manila String Machine at the Manila Metropolitan Theater, Franco at San Juan's Teatrino Promenade and the 20th-year alumni homecoming of "Pinoy Dream Academy" at the Music Museum — all on September 19.

"Muli: An OPM Musical," starring Kakki Teodoro and Janine Teñoso, is now on its second week at the Globe Auditorium in Taguig, as is Repertory Philippines' take on William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," running at St. Scholastica's College in Manila.

"Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" continues to run at The Space at Solaire, as does Repertory Philippines' "Cinderella: The Tale of the Glass Slipper" at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City.

Theatre Group Asia, however, will draw the curtain on "The Notebook: The Musical" at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

New shows beginning this weekend are Tanghalang Pilipino's "Sayaw ng mga Ilaw" — based on Cheeno Marlo Sayuno's short story — at Pasay's Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez and "Bongga Ka Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical" at Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Sue Ramirez returns for a limited run of "The Effect" at the Doreen Black Box in Ateneo de Manila University's Areté, going from being part of a staged reading series to a fully staged production.

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