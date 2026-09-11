Weekend list: P100 movies, MIBF, Grandparentsâ€™ Day

Weekend list: P100 movies, MIBF, Grandparents’ Day

The Manila International Book Fair (MIBF), the longest-running book festival in the country, marks its second day on Thursday, September 10, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay. Bearing the theme "Get Lit: Reading in a New Light," MIBF will run until Sunday, September 13, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a weekend date over books and the movies with another edition of the highly anticipated Manila International Book Fair and a promotion that celebrates going to the movies all happening this week.

P100 movie date

Going to the movies has recently become an expensive date. But for one day this September, it will be as affordable as it used to be.

On Saturday, September 12, a number of movie houses across the country will screen titles for P100 at regular 2D cinemas.

Organized by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines together with industry and government partners, "National Cinema Day" marks the first time cinema exhibitors across the country are coming together under a single nationwide campaign dedicated to celebrating the moviegoing experience.

The promo applies to all movies, local or international, screening on September 12 subject to regulatory classifications and cinema schedules.

New titles, marked down books at MIBF 2026

The biggest and longest-running book fair in the Philippines is happening from September 9 to 13 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

It's a haven for bookworms that hosts exhibitors like Fully Booked, which expanded its space to 51 booths, up from 48 last year, with a total footprint of 441 square meters. All books at the Fully Booked hall are at 20% off.

The Manila International Book Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the first and second floors of the SMX Convention Center.

Lolo and lola's day out

Celebrate your grandparents with a weekend full of activities tailor-made for them at the Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City.

Treat grandparents to free medical check-ups at Young at Heart, Strong at Health event in partnership with PhilHealth YAKAP program at Gateway Mall 1 Activity Area on September 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Taste history at "Ang Secret Ingredient ni Lolo at Lola: The Kusina Showdown" at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 on September 13.

Music-loving lolos and lolas can catch up the "Himig ng Nakaraan, Tinig ng Kinabukasan with Center for Pop Music Philippines" at Ali Mall Activity Area on September 13 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Bring the family to a shopping spree with the Forever Young, Forever Fun Pass. Simply present a single-receipt purchase worth at least P3,000 from any Araneta City establishment to instantly claim exciting treats from participating stores.

Shows continue

Live performances are still taking place this weekend around the Philippines.

Celebrity couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde wrap their "In Between" tour at the City of Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna this September 12.

Kakki Teodoro and Janine Teñoso kick off this September 11 their new production "Muli: An OPM Musical" running at the Globe Auditorium in Taguig for the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, at St. Scholastica's College in Manila, Repertory Philippines begin shows of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," as do Ballet Philippines of "1001 Nights" at Parañaque's Theatre at Solaire.

Continuing their runs are "The Notebook: The Musical" at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater, "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" at The Space at Solaire.

RELATED: P100 movie tickets: Hundreds of theaters join National Cinema Day