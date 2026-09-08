Chef-artist Editha Singian presents watercolor masterpieces

Two of the watercolor paintings of chef-artist Editha Singian exhibited at her recent fourth exhibit during the Modern and Contemporary Art Festival, a three-day event held at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines – Editha Singian, better known as simply Tita Edith in the local food industry, has spent long years of her life building a career in culinary arts — and she has successfully done so.

So, when she “retired,” she finally gave herself the opportunity to pursue her other interests, and one of them was art. She studied the basics, and then unleashed her overflowing creativity and let her art define itself in the form of watercolor painting.

Tita Edith’s newfound artistic fame led her to mount four solo exhibits — the first at 25 Seeds in Angeles City, Pampanga, where 28 out of her 32 paintings on exhibit were sold on opening day; the second at Sanso Art Gallery in San Juan City; the third at Café Fleur in Poblacion, Makati City; and the fourth at Novotel Hotel in Araneta Center, Quezon City.

Most recently, she was one of the six featured artists in MoCAF, or Modern and Contemporary Art Festival, a three-day event held at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig. The festival featured over 50 local and international galleries, with major local names like Ysobel Art Gallery and Fundacion Sanso sharing the floor with international exhibitors from Singapore, Spain, and Japan.

Highlighted showcases included glass sculptors, such as Philippine royalty RAM (Ramon, Ana, and Michael Orlina), alongside solo contemporary spotlights and a unique pop/graffiti collaboration between Imao and Tarantadong Kalbo.

Now on its fifth edition, MoCAF partnered with Art Caravan for the first time to display and frame physical prints of digital illustrations. This finally gave screen-native creators a prominent physical platform to celebrate their art.

Beyond traditional canvas and sculpture, though, the event also showcased fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry, and lifestyle products from Filipino makers as beautiful pieces of such art filled the hallways and courtyards of the venue.

Tita Edith participated in MoCAF upon the invitation of Art Manille Gallery, and she showcased three watercolor masterpieces of hers— “Ethereal Blooms,” “Whispers of Joy,” and “Soul in Bloom.”

“It was my first time at MoCAF, and I feel deeply privileged for the immense exposure MoCAF provided. It’s an honor to have my watercolor collections showcased in the company of the Philippines’ most iconic artists and sculptors,” said the chef-artist, who is now preparing to mount her fifth solo exhibit.

RELATED: Cafe Ysabel bids farewell with Chef Gene Gonzalez exhibit