Jo Balbaronaâ€™s 'paraw' sails origami painting finds a home at a Boracay hotel

Jo Balbarona’s 'paraw' sails origami painting finds a home at a Boracay hotel

MANILA, Philippines — Before guests even reach the reception desk, Kaban Hotel & Casino (Boracay) sets the tone for a different kind of arrival, one that begins not with check-in, but with a moment of pause.

At the heart of its main lobby now stands Paraw Sails Painting, a commissioned installation by contemporary Filipino visual artist Jo Balbarona, unveiled as the property’s signature artistic centerpiece.

The reveal was led by General Manager Sherwinne Cabalang, together with Abigael Teotico, owner of Galerie Stephanie, reinforcing KABAN’s commitment to integrating Filipino artistry into its evolving hospitality narrative.

Inspired by the iconic 'paraw', the traditional sailboat that has long defined Boracay’s coastal identity, the installation transforms folded sail-like forms into a sculptural composition that evokes wind, movement and the quiet rhythm of island life. It is both homage and reinterpretation, anchored in heritage, yet expressed through a distinctly contemporary visual language.

Balbarona, born in Hindang, Leyte in 1977, is known for her vibrant visual language that bridges abstraction, symbolism, and the delicate motif of origami cranes.

She initially studied Food Science and Technology at the University of the Philippines Los Baños before fully dedicating herself to art. Her practice was further shaped by training at the Art Students League of New York under abstract painter Ronnie Landfield, expanding her exploration of color, form, and emotional resonance.

Her body of work often reflects themes of hope, healing, memory, and transformation, with the Japanese tradition of senbazuru (1,000 paper cranes) serving as a recurring symbol of aspiration and renewal. Over the years, she has exhibited in leading galleries including Galerie Joaquin, Galleria Nicolas, Galerie Raphael and Galerie Stephanie, and was recognized as a finalist in both the 2017 GSIS National Art Competition and the 2017 Metrobank Art and Design Excellence competition.

In Paraw Sails Origami, these sensibilities converge in a spatial experience that extends beyond visual appreciation. The work becomes a meditation on journey—of travelers arriving on the island, and of the island itself as it continues to evolve.

Miss Kimberly Wong, COO of KABAN, extends her message: “At KABAN, we believe our spaces should inspire. By placing Jo’s work at the heart of our lobby, we ensure that every guest who enters is greeted not only by hospitality, but by culture and story.”

More than a design statement, the installation reflects Kaban’s broader vision of hospitality as an immersive cultural encounter, where art is not an accessory, but an essential part of place-making. As the property moves closer to its opening, Paraw Sails Origami stands as both a visual landmark and a quiet invitation: to experience Boracay not only as a destination, but as a living narrative shaped by art, memory, and movement.

KABAN Boracay redefines arrival as art — hospitality shaped by emotion and culture, not just space.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from KABAN Boracay. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.