'Les Miserables' concert heading to Manila in 2026

MANILA, Philippines — The "Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular" will begin its 2026 schedule in the Philippines.

The production is an expansion of the "Les Misérables: The Staged Concert," based on the popular musical by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil. The musical itself is an adaptation of Victor Hugo's 1862 novel of the same.

The book and musical follow the life of convict Jean Valjean and police inspector Javert who chases him set during France's revolutionary period in the 19th century.

The original West End and Broadway runs of "Les Miserables" were well-received, particularly the latter, as it won eight of its 12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical for Boublil and Schönberg.

As "Les Miserables" marks its 40th anniversary this year in London, the "World Tour Spectacular" expands the over 200 record-breaking performances that "The Staged Concert" achieved on the West End.

The upcoming concert brought by GMG Productions will feature a new design and production with new set and lighting designs put together by over 100 crew and company members.

The all-star ensemble cast of Filipino and international musicians will be announced at a later date.

GMG Productions chief executive officer Carlos Candal said in a statement that the company was thrilled to bring "Les Miserables" back to the Philippines, this time in a groundbreaking format.

"Les Miserables" was last staged in the country back in 2016 at the Theater at Solaire featuring a cast that includes Simon Gleeson as Jean Valjean, Earl Carpenter as Javert, and Rachelle Ann Go as Fantine.

Coincidentally, "Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular" will also run at the Theater at Solaire, in January and February 2026 for a limited time.

"Filipino audiences have always shown an incredible passion for world-class theater, and we know 'World Tour Spectacular' will be unlike anything they've experienced before," Candal added. "It's an epic reimagining of the world's greatest musical, and we’re honored to be part of its journey around the world."

Fans can look forward to hearing their favorite songs from "Les Miserables," including "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "I Dreamed a Dream," "One Day More," "On My Own," "Master of the House," "Stars," "In My Life," "Bring Him Home," and "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables."

Tickets go on sale beginning August 11 via TicketWorld. GMG Productions and UnionBank of the Philippines will have a pre-sale period from August 4 to 7.

