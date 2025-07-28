SM City Clark opens ‘Art for Everyone’ creates opportunities for local artists

Lining up for the paint pouring ceremony are Norman Tiotuico of Pamitipun Artist Collective, SM City Clark assistant mall manager Lourdes Alarcon, Galal Kalalangan Aslagan Rem Prin, Go Paint’s Michelle Mallari and Tarlac State University – College of Architecture and Fine Arts’ architect Edno Joson.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls reaffirms its commitment to supporting artists from the local communities. The “Art for Everyone” art fair at SM City Clark, launched on July 1 and running until July 14, is this year’s initiative that transforms participating malls into vibrant art destinations.

It provides both well-known and emerging local artists with a platform to showcase and sell their work, engage with new audiences, and contribute to a thriving creative community.

Following the Gold Stevie Award-winning success of the 2024 Art Market, this year’s edition continues the momentum by spotlighting diversity and accessibility in the arts. True to its theme—Art for Everyone—features a range of artists, from seasoned to first-time exhibitors, with ages spanning from four to 73, reflecting the inclusive nature of art.

(Clockwise) ‘Down the road to the Barn’ by 4-year-old Nico Aranda, ‘Harmony in the Pond’ by a 73-year-old experienced artist, ‘Blue Wings in Pastel Skies’ by Toni Pescador and ‘Palette of Dreams’ by Aljo Pescado

A highlight of this year’s exhibit is the participation of children of diverse abilities, including Toni Pescador and Aljo Pescador. Their works are proudly displayed alongside other artists, demonstrating that creativity transcends limitations.

“Our goal is to make art accessible to everyone,” said Lourdes Alarcon, assistant mall manager of SM City Clark.

“At SM, we believe that talent can come from anyone, anywhere. Supporting artists—whether they are seasoned professionals or children with special needs—is part of our mission to build a more inclusive and empowered community.”

The exhibit is made possible through partnerships with local artist collectives, art organizations, educational institutions and individual artists, all working together to celebrate diversity and creativity in the community.

The contributions have helped create a dynamic, colorful showcase that reflects the richness and diversity of Central Luzon’s art scene.

Many of last year’s participating artists returned for this year’s edition, joined by new names eager to share their work. The result is a collective testament to the impact of SM’s sustained support for the local creative community.

With Art for Everyone, SM Supermalls continues to demonstrate that, with passion and opportunity, anyone can be an artist—and everyone deserves a place to shine.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.