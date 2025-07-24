NCCA's Koro national choral competition bares finalists

MANILA, Philippines — The rains that drenched the metro on Monday served as the backdrop of the Koro national choral competition presser at the Centro de Turismo in Intramuros, Manila.

Yet the downpour, that caused streets to be flooded, did not dampen the performance of the Los Cantates de Manila Choir. They will be representing the Philippines in the forthcoming global choral competition in Tolosa, Spain.

The choral group regaled the attendees with a repertoire consisting of a T'boli chant ("Kuldoyaw"), a kundiman classic ("Rosas Pandan"), and a modern OPM bossa nova rendition (Sitti Navarro's "Di Kita Pipilitin").

Presidential Proclamation No. 933 of 2014 mandates that the last week of July be observed as Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino (OPM).

Although most Filipinos understand OPM (Original Pilipino Music) as Pinoy pop songs, it is composed of eight genres, according to Commissioner Arvin Manuel Villalon of the Sub-Committee on the Arts.

"There are eight Living Music Cultures (LMC) that make OPM truly Filipino music. They are Indigenous Peoples (IP) music, Bangsamoro music, tunes from lowland cultures (like Hiligaynon or Cebuano to name a few), chorale/choir music (influences from foreign lands), vaudeville (from the American colonial era), formal Western music (Baroque, Renaissance, etc.), protest music, environmental music (like those espoused by Asin, Coritha, and Bayang Barrios), songs on nationalism (like "Bayan Ko" and " Ang Bayan Kong Pilipinas"), and pop music (Pinoy music globalization with acts like SB19, BINI, Pilita Corrales, Freddie Aguilar, and Nora Aunor).

"These eight LMCs were the criteria we used to select our eight finalists. Two each from Metro Manila (National Capital Region), Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao who use the choir/chorale form. And they must not be known abroad as choral champions nor have won any international title," Villalon added.

"Unfortunately, only one children's choir qualified and met the standard. This is the Matina Elementary School Choir from Davao City. The OPM in choral form refers to homegrown compositions, as well as arrangements done by Filipino musicians," he continued.

After going over the submitted 12-minute audition videos, the selection committee named the eight qualifying adult choirs.

They are Adamson University Chorale and the Emilio Aguinaldo College Chorale (National Capital Region), Bicol Voices Chorale and the Bicol University Chorale (both from Region 5, representing Luzon), Bacolod Kalinaw Chorale and the Panag-uyon Adelante Singers (Visayas), the Polomolok Chorale (Region 12), and University of Mindanao - Digos Chorale (Mindanao).

The grand champion will receive P150,000, the second place will get P100,000, the third place will be given P75,000, while the five other non-winning choirs will each receive P20,000.

On the other hand, the Composition Prize for concert hall music, which had been given since 2016, will be given to 18 artists this year.

The recipients include Ben&Ben, Coke Bolipata, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, SB19, UST Singers, Vincent de Jesus, and the National Music Competitions for Young Artists Foundation Inc. (NAMCYA).

The 2025 Koro National Choral Competition will unfold on August 2 at 1 p.m. at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

RELATED: NCCA to kick off August with annual choral competition