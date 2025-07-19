Norjan Abass to run exhibit on the Filipina, Filipiniana

MANILA, Philippines — Artist Norjan Ismail Abass will have a limited run for his exhibit "Maria: A Kaleidoscope" which explores how people perceive the traditional image of the Filipina in Filipiniana attire.

The exhibit is a follow-up to Abass' "“Talukbong at Tapis" exhibit last year, however this new exhibition dissects the "alternative Filipiniana."

The kaleidoscope portion of the exhibit alludes to the different images we have the Filipina across history.

The traditional Filipina many will say was popularized by the paintings of National Artist Fernando Amorsolo: women bathing in rivers, selling in the town plaza or market, or going to church.

RELATED: Dominic Rubio headlines Makati fundraising exhibit

Abass uses abstract, modernist and Fauvist-inspired styles for "Maria: A Kaleidoscope," though most of the pieces on display have muted colors, to reimagine the colonial Filipina through a contemporary lens.

In particular, the exhibit looks into the traditional Filipina, her roles in colonial or post-colonial times, and how the Filipiniana serves as a tool of protection, comfort or discomfort, and submission or subservience.

Pieces show veiled subjects using the salakot, busy with errands and not making eye contact, therefore appearing mysterious, non-confrontational, nameless, and ever elusive, all while a story unfolds around them.

"Maria: A Kaleidoscope" will run from July 26 to August 1 in Quezon City's Gateway Gallery Studio.

RELATED: Rare Gandhi portrait smashes estimate to sell for P11.7 million