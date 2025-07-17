^

Arts and Culture

NCCA to kick off August with annual choral competition

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 1:00pm
The annual Koro competition
National Commission for Culture and the Arts

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts is setting the stage for its annual "Koro" competition celebrating Filipino musical heritage.

"Koro" will cap off the 2025 Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino celebrated every final week of July in accordance with Proclamation No. 933, s. 2014.

Local choir groups from four geographic clusters — Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and the National Capital Region — are expected to participate.

Each group must display harmony, teamwork, and passion for Philippine music founded in eight living music cultures of the country, namely:

  • music of the indigenous peoples
  • music of the Bangsamoro peoples
  • music of the lowland Philippines
  • music of colonial influence (Spanish, American, Japanese, etc.)
  • music of the academe and Western tradition
  • music of nationalism
  • music of social transformation; and
  • music of popular culture and global influence

Only groups and conductors who have not previously won in any national or international choral competition — including special awards or recognitions in the field — will be allowed to join.

The 2025 "Koro" live finals for both Children and Adult Choirs will take place on  August 2 at the Manila Metropolitan Theater.

