NCCA to kick off August with annual choral competition

National Commission for Culture and the Arts

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts is setting the stage for its annual "Koro" competition celebrating Filipino musical heritage.

"Koro" will cap off the 2025 Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino celebrated every final week of July in accordance with Proclamation No. 933, s. 2014.

Local choir groups from four geographic clusters — Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and the National Capital Region — are expected to participate.

Each group must display harmony, teamwork, and passion for Philippine music founded in eight living music cultures of the country, namely:

music of the indigenous peoples

music of the Bangsamoro peoples

music of the lowland Philippines

music of colonial influence (Spanish, American, Japanese, etc.)

music of the academe and Western tradition

music of nationalism

music of social transformation; and

music of popular culture and global influence

Only groups and conductors who have not previously won in any national or international choral competition — including special awards or recognitions in the field — will be allowed to join.

The 2025 "Koro" live finals for both Children and Adult Choirs will take place on August 2 at the Manila Metropolitan Theater.

