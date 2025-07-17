Original 'Dear Evan Hansen' West End actress leads Manila cast

MANILA, Philippines — GMG Productions has revealed the cast of the upcoming Manila run of award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

The titular character in the musical is an anxious high school student longing for a sense of belonging. He ends up "inventing an important role for himself in a tragedy that he did not earn."

"When events spiral, Evan faces an impossible decision: tell the truth and lose everything or embrace a lie that brings him closer to the life he has always dreamed of," the synopsis goes.

"As the story unfolds, Evan navigates the complexities of truth, connection, and self-acceptance in a world that often feels isolating."

The Manila season of "Dear Evan Hansen" will feature the UK touring production, which previously performed in 32 venues across the United Kingdom.

"We're pleased to officially introduce the cast bringing life to 'Dear Evan Hansen' to Manila," said GMG Productions head Carlos Candal in a statement. "We've assembled a fantastic cast, and we're looking forward to seeing how audiences connect with their performances."

Leading the cast is Ellis Kirk as Evan Hansen. Kirk played the titular role on West End. His alternate will be Sonny Monaghan.

Rebecca McKinnis will once gain play Evan's mother, Heidi Hansen, the role she originated when "Dear Evan Hansen" first opened on West End in 2019.

Also in the cast are Zoë Athena as Zoe Murphy, Helen Anker as Cynthia Murphy, Hal Fowler as Larry Murphy, Rhys Hopkins as Connor Murphy, Tom Dickerson as Jared Kleinman, and Olivia-Faith Kamau as Alana Beck.

Jake Halsey-Jones, Sheri Lineham, Joseph Peacock, Annie Southall, and Ashlyn Weekes complete the Manila production.

"Dear Evan Hansen" will run at The Theatre at Solaire from September 4 to October 5.

The Broadway run earned six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score for Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Best Book of a Musical for Levenson, and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt.

It also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, while the West End run won three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

