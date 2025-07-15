MaArte Fair 2025 to have over 160 local artisans

MANILA, Philippines — This year's MaArte Fair will be the biggest yet as more than 160 local artisans are set to exhibit at The Peninsula Manila hotel this August.

The MaArte Fair is the annual fundraiser of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, which highlights Filipino products, specifically in the field of crafts and culture.

The 2025 fair will be the fundraiser's 16th edition, bearing the theme "Kaalaman, Kultura, at KaArtehan" — a celebration of Filipino identity rooted in heritage, rich in knowledge, and full of style — which is a riff of the historic KKK.

It will take place from August 7 to 10 in seven areas of The Peninsula Manila: The Conservatory, the Rigodon Ballroom, the Upper Lobby, the 9th and 5th floors, and the Garcia Villa and Balagtas rooms.

The Museum Foundation's president Danny Jacinto shared during the fair's launch on July 15 that the exhibit count is an upgrade on the 150 that participated last year.

Jacinto also shared that a majority of the 2025 fair proceeds will go to nine grants, the most yet the MaArte Fair will allocate.

The biggest of these is the National Museum, while others include HABI: The Philippine Textile Council, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design, the Cordillera Textiles Project, and the Carlos "Botong" Francisco Studio Museum.

Returning vendors from past editions include modern Filipiniana designer Happy Andrada, perfumer Oscar Mejia III, and art-inspired jeweler Arjoy.

Among the clothing newcomers to the MaArte Fair are the ready-to-wear Filipiniana of Yssa Studio, the periodical-inspired contemporary men's workwear of Construction Layers, the Aklan-based barong of Raquel's Piña, the hand-beaded footwear of Alexei Nethercott, and the upcycled embroidered clothes of Carol de Leon's Angkan.

Outside of fashion are Palaweño Brewery (the first craft beer in Palawan with the country's first female craft brewers), La Mesa Mead with its honey and mead, and Neil Felipp's perfume and pearl-designed items.

"KKK goes beyond our political history. It's to honor our socioeconomic history, our dignity and pride of who our ancestors were, and a projection of our national identity with pride and flair," said the Museum Foundation's vice president Gemma Cruz-Araneta to close the launch.

