Dominic Rubio headlines Makati fundraising exhibit

Headlined by famed painter Dominic Rubio, the show features works by contemporary artists Aaron Virata Mempin, Anton Cabrera and Jean Uy Yam.

MANILA, Philippines — The Rotary Club of Makati has opened “Ugnay,” a weeklong fundraising exhibit examining Filipino identity through memory, abstraction and civic engagement.

Headlined by painter Dominic Rubio, the show features works by contemporary artists Aaron Virata Mempin, Anton Cabrera and Jean Uy Yam. It runs through July 11 at The Peninsula Manila, with installations located in the hotel’s Upper Lobby, Escolta Corridor, the fourth-floor Rubio Art Studio, and a one-day presentation in the Rigodon Ballroom Foyer on the final day.

Rubio, known for his stylized renderings of Filipinos in colonial attire, was born in Paete, Laguna, and studied commercial art at the University of Santo Tomas. He left advertising to pursue painting full time. His work has appeared at Sotheby’s, Christie’s, and in large-scale commissions, including The Great Promenade of Philippine-American Friendship mural at the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C.

“Dominic’s work captures the essence of Filipino culture,” said art patron Rosita Lara Lumagui, managing director of Worldwide Resource Solutions Philippines, and one of Ugnay’s guests-of-honor. “It reflects traditions from the past while incorporating modern elements — all while maintaining a nostalgic flair.”

The exhibit also highlights three artists with contrasting approaches that expand and reframe Rubio’s historical perspective.

Mempin, who works under the name A, focuses on geometric abstraction. His minimalist compositions draw from coastal forms and rhythms — sand lines, waves and shifting horizons. A longtime member of Rotary, Mempin incorporates advocacy into his artistic practice, supporting environmental and community efforts through exhibitions.

“Through both his art and civic work, A uses his creative voice to inspire a deeper connection to nature and collective responsibility,” Lumagui said.

Yam, a lawyer and mother of two, combines realism and abstraction using a vivid palette. Her abstract works feature fluid, layered brushstrokes, while her representational pieces are more precise, both aiming to reflect the beauty of daily life. She began publicly exhibiting her art during the pandemic, raising funds for non-profits including Caritas Manila and AHA Learning Center.

“Jean’s art quietly captures the poetry of daily life,” Lumagui said. “Her palette is bright, her perspective deeply human.”

Anton Cabrera contributes introspective, layered paintings with subdued tones and textured surfaces. His work embraces ambiguity and encourages open interpretation.

“Aaron’s work is structured and meditative,” Lumagui said. “Anton’s is intuitive and reflective. Jean brings a kind of radiant clarity. Together, they offer a balanced conversation.”

During the exhibit’s opening on July 9, Mempin addressed attendees and credited Rotary Makati president-nominee Howie Calleja for initiating the project. He also acknowledged Rubio’s generosity and spirit of collaboration.

“Ugnayan isn’t just about art – it’s about connection,” Mempin said. “Creativity and collaboration can make a lasting impact, not just among artists, but in the lives of those we serve.”

The exhibit marks the Rotary Club of Makati’s first major event of the 2025-2026 term. It frames art as a platform for cultural reflection and civic engagement, using visual storytelling to promote dialogue, shared memory and public service.

