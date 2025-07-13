Preserving Bukag: Celebrating Boholano basketry in Antequera

MANILA, Philippines — Talk about basketry as a heritage craft and one of the first places that will come to mind is Antequera in Bohol.

Nestled among the gentle hills and forested slopes of the province, the once sleepy town has its identity woven, both literally and figuratively, by the skilled hands of its people, for it is known as the Cottage Industry Capital of Bohol.

It was a little over a century ago when Antequera earned this title, which serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of Boholano craftsmanship.

But the story of Antequera’s basket weaving tradition actually began in 1911, when a few pioneering families in Barangay Bicahan engaged in the making of Bukag, which are large, wide-mouthed baskets crafted from bamboo splits and Uway (Calamus rotang) vines. These sturdy containers were essential tools for farmers and were used to transport rice seedlings from seedbeds to paddies.

Over time, the humble Bukag evolved into a “market basket,” a more refined creation made with elegant materials, which became a common sight during local market days or Tabo. Priced at just a few centavos, these baskets carried not only goods but also the hopes of a thriving livelihood.

By the 1960s, the basket weaving industry had transformed. Production rose dramatically, and new designs and techniques flourished. Using bamboo, Banban (Donax canniformis), Buri (Corypha utan), Nito (Lygodium circinnatum), and other indigenous materials, Antequera’s artisans introduced creativity and diversity into their products, making the craft a significant source of income next to farming and carpentry.

Thanks to the support of local leaders and national agencies like the National Cottage Industries Development Authority (NACIDA), Antequera’s native products even reached foreign markets, with weavers receiving professional training and mechanical tools that enhanced productivity.

By the 1990s, basket weaving was no longer the domain of a few families in the area. It had become the beating heart of Antequera’s economy, producing over 500 distinct designs that celebrated craftsmanship, resilience, and community pride.

Today, however, this vibrant tradition faces unprecedented threats. Modernization, economic shifts, dwindling supply of raw materials, and a growing lack of interest among the younger generation have placed basket weaving at a crossroad. Despite the artisans’ enduring passion, the future of this cultural heritage hangs in the balance, urgently needing renewed attention and support to survive.

Government, art circles, and cultural communities have been heeding the silent call for assistance.

The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) Bohol, for one, responded to this call by shining a spotlight on this endangered tradition through a special public program titled "Bukag: Exploring the Craft, Heritage, and Sustainability of Boholano Basketry" held at the NMP Bohol for all four Thursdays of the month of May.

It was made to coincide with the celebration of National Heritage Month 2025 last May, and the month-long celebration centered around the theme “Preserving Legacies, Building Futures: Empowering Communities Through Heritage.” Thus, NMP Bohol aligned its programs with national efforts to elevate indigenous craftsmanship, stimulate creative livelihoods, and protect intellectual and cultural property rooted in Filipino heritage in response to Republic Act 11904, or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act.

Since Bohol has also been designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark, the importance of preserving Antequera’s basketry gains even greater urgency and relevance. As a recognized geoproduct within the geopark framework, this weaving tradition does not merely represent material culture; it embodies the deep interconnection between community, natural resources, and sustainable heritage.

The program kicked off with a lecture on May 9, featuring notable resource persons. Jane Maren M. Dasal, Museum Researcher II of the Ethnology Division of the National Museum of the Philippines, offered national insights on indigenous crafts. Rev. Fr. Agerio Paña, heritage advocate and proud son of Antequera, delved into the cultural and historical significance of basket weaving in Bohol.

Carlo Roaldo B. Escobilla of the Department of Trade and Industry–Bohol addressed issues of sustainability and economic challenges facing traditional weavers. Meanwhile, Lorna C. Jadulco, the Municipal Tourism and Cultural Officer of Antequera, discussed practical techniques and innovations in basket weaving — but it was the weavers themselves who took center stage during the hands-on workshops, guiding participants through the traditional patterns, methods, and skills.

Adding to this celebration, NMP Bohol put together a month-long display of woven products from Antequera, showcasing the artistry and ingenuity of its local weavers for the wider public to appreciate.

More than a tribute to history — as it wove the past into the present and exerted effort into preserving it for the future — the celebration was made to be a living call to action. By learning the craft, supporting local artisans, and fostering appreciation for this invaluable tradition of basketry, we can ensure that the woven legacies of Antequera continue to shape and inspire the future.

