Ortigas Art Festival 2025 champions Art for All

MANILA, Philippines — Over the past eight years, the Ortigas Art Festival has grown from a local exhibit to a nationally recognized cultural event, receiving multiple accolades including the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the International Business Awards for its innovation and public accessibility.

This year, it builds on that legacy—not just to showcase talent, but to create real, lasting impact.

For the first time, Ortigas Art Festival 2025 is being held at GH Mall until July 24, with a powerful theme: “Art for All: A Celebration of Borderless Artistic Expression.”

At its core, “Art For All” is a movement that seeks to break down walls—between disciplines, between artists and audiences, and between the art world and everyday life. The Ortigas Art Festival shows us that art is not confined to galleries nor exclusive for collectors, but experienced by people from all walks of life.

It’s also about providing platforms that empower communities, amplify underrepresented voices, and support both emerging and established artists in ways that go beyond the commercial. The Ortigas Art Festival, with its free exhibitions, open-to-public workshops, free movie screenings and diverse programming, is doing exactly that.

Bringing art closer to the people

Taking over multiple venues inside GH Mall—including the East Wing Atrium, South Wing Atrium, 4F Tech Hub and Promenade Cinema—the festival transforms its everyday spaces into living galleries, proving that art doesn’t need formal spaces to be powerful.

The mall becomes a canvas for a community-led celebration of creative expression across a range of disciplines: visual art, photography, film, fashion, dance, music and more.

“Our mission has always been to bring art closer to people and people closer to art,” says Renato Habulan, artist and Ortigas Art Festival consultant and head curator. Art for All is our guiding principle. We believe that by making art more accessible, we’re helping artists grow, helping communities connect, and creating meaningful cultural experiences for everyone.”

A festival rooted in community

The festival’s curated exhibitions feature a dynamic mix of Filipino talent—many of whom are deeply connected to their local communities.

Totong Francisco, the grandson of National Artist Carlos Francisco, and Raul Roco Jr., son of the late beloved Senator Roco, will display their works, along with a fashion design exhibit featuring Chynna Mamawal, and a photography exhibit by Born in Film, Redlab and many more artists.

In the East Wing Atrium, guests can discover works from Angono Artists, hailed as the art capital of the Philippines, Linangan Art Residency, Ortigas Foundation, Redlab Gallery, San Juan Artists, Shine Vitto Galerie from Mindoro, artists from Pasig City, and more. These groups represent not only artistic excellence but also the vibrancy of regional narratives and diverse cultural identities across the Philippines.

The South Wing Atrium showcases galleries like Art Circle, Art Point, Jean & Jaz Gallerie, Nami Art and Born in Film, offering a rich visual experience that spans painting, mixed media and analog photography.

And for those wanting more than just a viewing experience, the 4F Tech Hub is where you can roll up your sleeves and get involved. With a lineup of workshops, artist talks, forums and pop-ups, it’s a space built for creative discovery. Mallgoers can join the Watercolor Pop-up Art Fair by Philippine Guild of Watercolorists (PGW); art talk by Linangan’s Manny Garibay; workshops by Pasig Art Club and Born in Film at the South Wing Atrium.

These programs allow the public not only to engage with art but also to learn from the very artists creating it—turning them from passive viewers into active participants.

Beyond the brush: film, fashion, dance and music

Art for All also means celebrating creativity in all its forms—not just on canvas. The Promenade Cinema is featuring free screenings of acclaimed Filipino films starting July 11, thanks to a collaboration with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). Screenings include Babae at Baril today, July 11; John Denver Trending on July 12 and Thy Womb on July 18 at 7 p.m. at Cinema 4 of The Promenade.

On the fashion front, designer Chynna Mamawal presents expressive pieces that blur the lines between couture and concept. The Learning Tree, Halili School of Dance, and UPeepz bring the rhythm and grace of movement to the stage.

This multidisciplinary approach reflects the evolving nature of art today—expansive, interdisciplinary and deeply collaborative.

Ortigas Art Festival 2025 opens with a vernissage on July 10 at the East Wing Atrium and runs daily during mall hours until July 24. Admission to all exhibits and screenings are free. For workshops, be sure to register to confirm your slot.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a curious wanderer or someone looking for inspiration, this festival is your invitation to explore the boundless world of creativity—no gatekeeping, no barriers.

Because here, art isn’t just for some—it’s for all.

For more information and updates, like and follow GH Mall on Facebook and Instagram.

