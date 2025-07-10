National Museum to open new regional site in Baler

An extension of the National Museum in Baler, Aurora

MANILA, Philippines — An extension of the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) will open in Baler, Aurora later this year, its first regional museum in the Cagayan Valley.

The NMP held a special preview of the upcoming regional component designed by architect Ed Calma during a belated celebration of Philippine-Spanish Friendship Day.

In attendance at the event were Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Miguel Utray Delgado, Baler Mayor Rhett Ronan Angara, National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairman Regalado Trota Jose Jr. and NMP Director-General Jeremy Barns.

"This museum is a tribute not only to Aurora's rich cultural and natural heritage but also to the enduring friendship between the Philippines and Spain," said Barns during his welcome address. "Let this museum be a space where heritage is preserved, histories are shared, and new cultural encounters begin."

Once it opens, the Baler museum will be a landmark of contemporary Filipino architecture, reflecting the region's unique geographic character.

Planned ethnographic and natural history exhibitions are inspired by the diverse communities in the area stretching from the Sierra Madre mountain range to the Pacific Ocean.

Exhibitions will pay tribute to the indigenous and settler communities of eastern Luzon such as the Dumagat, Agta, Ilongot-Bugkalot, Tagalogs and Ilokanos.

Barns also said the NMP welcomes ideas for the Baler museum can best serve Aurora and the broader community ahead of it's full opening to the public in the coming months.

The Baler museum is the ninth NMP regional museum joining sites in Butuan, Kiangan (Cordillera), Zamboanga, Vigan (Ilocos), Bohol, Iloilo, Cebu and most recently Davao.

NMP also has area museums in Batanes, Bicol, Dumaguete, Marindique-Romblon, and Sulu, as well as site museums for Palawan's Tabon Caves Complex, Rizal's Angono-Binangonan Petroglyphs, and Benguet's Kabayan Burial Caves.

