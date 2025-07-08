Boss Toyo opens Pinoy Pawnstar Museum in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Jayson Luzadas, more popularly known as Boss Toyo, officially opened his Pinoy Pawnstars Museum in Quezon City.

During the museum's launch last Sunday, July 5, Boss Toyo called the opening a "blessing from God."

"At last, ito na 'yung isa sa mga pinapangarap namin. Nagsimula lang sa dream," he said, referring to his wife Jhoy whom he acknowledged was pivotal to the museum's opening.

Boss Toyo did tease more things lay ahead for the couple, "This is not the end, magda-dream pa ako ng mas malaki, much bigger para sa lahat."

Boss Toyo showed during the launch the "Holy Grail" area of the museum which houses a million-peso Pokémon double platinum award from Billy Crawford, National Artist Fernando Poe Jr. memorabilia worth P600,000, and toys and pieces of furniture owned by another National Artist Nora Aunor.

The content creator said these items were not for sale and that they would take utmost care for them.

The Pinoy Pawnstars Museum will be open to the public next week, with a P100 entrance fee, as the couple are still sorting out things behind the scenes.

"More than the show, mas mahalaga sa akin 'yung kwento. 'Yung kwento ng pagiging Pilipino," Boss Toyo added.

Jhoy ended by expressing her support for her husband, "Nung nag-umpisa kami, wala naman nagtitawala sa kanya, ako lang. So sinugalan lang namin talaga to. And eto na siya."

