Jamie Wilson, Krystal Kane, Topper Fabregas lead 'Shrek The Musical'

'Shrek The Musical' cast (from left) Jamie Wilson, Krystal Kane and Topper Fabregas.

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned theater star and current “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” actor Jamie Wilson is among the all-Filipino leads of “Shrek The Musical” with Topper Fabregas and Krystal Kane.

Wilson will portray the titular Shrek in the October show at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The seasoned stage actor is celebrating 45 years on stage, and will also be part of the star-studded lineup of the Manila run of “Into The Woods” as Cinderella’s father.

Krystal Kane will play opposite him as Princess Fiona. Like Wilson, Kane has been on stage for a long time with her debut at nine years old for “The Sound of Music” production.

She was previously seen in “Tabing Ilog: The Musical”.

Playing the favorite role of the Donkey is Topper Fabregas. He brings with him years of experiences, including performances in “Come From Away” and “Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical, in stepping into the shoes of Shrek’s sidekick.

Also starring with Fabregas is his “Ang Huling El Bimbo Musical” co-star Alfredo Reyes as Lord Farquaad.

“Shrek The Musical” premieres on October 31 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

RELATED: 'Blue's Clues & You' host Josh Dela Cruz joins 'Into The Woods' for Philippine stage debut