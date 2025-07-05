'Bagets The Musical' opens auditions for leads, ensemble

Auditions will be held this July for the cast of "Bagets the Musical," a production based on the 1984 film "Bagets."

MANILA, Philippines — Auditions will be held this July for the cast of "Bagets the Musical," a production based on the 1984 film starring Aga Muhlach, Herbert Bautista, Raymond Lauchengco, William Martinez, and J.C. Bonnin.

The film follows five young boys as they navigate the trials and triumphs of adolescence.

"Bagets the Musical" will bring that camaderie back but on the main stage with a fresh generation of young talented performers.

Audtions are open to men and women between the ages of 15 and 50 and can sing, act, and dance.

They will be held on July 14 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and July 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at PETA Theater Center Studios in Quezon City.

Aspirants must fill up a form by July 10 and submit their latest CV, a head shot, and a full-body photo, as well as prepare 16 bars of a pop ballad, an upbeat 1980s song, and a dance routine each.

The principal roles are as follows:

Tonton - the overstaying member of the group orginated by Martinez

Adie - the boy next door originated by Muhlach

Gilbert - the geeky member originated by Bautista

Topee - the martial arts buff originated by Bonnin

Arnel - the rich kid originated by Lauchengco

Ensemble parts will be for the gang's classmates, teachers, and family members.

"Bagets The Musical," a joint production of Viva Entertainment, The Philippine STAR and Newport World Resorts, will run at the Newport Performing Arts Theater from January to March 2026.

