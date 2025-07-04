John Lapus debuting new play in Virgin Labfest 2026

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian-director John "Sweet" Lapus will debut a new play in next year's edition of Virgin Labfest (VLF).

The Cultural Center of the Philippines, the Tanghalang Pilipino Foundation Inc., and the Writer’s Bloc Inc. unveiled its lineup for VLF 21 featuring 12 new plays including works by seven "virgin" playwrights

Sweet is among these "virgin" playwrights with his production "Taksyapo!"

The comedian-director is a veteran of the Philippine stage but he just wrapped his first musical "Delia D" last month as the titular character's mother Mama Eme.

His theater background dates back to Teatro Tomasino during college and plays with Dulaang UP.

Other notable names in the lineup are actor Jerome Canlas with "Footprint," filmmaker Dustin Celestino with "Elehiya," queer performer Floyd Scott Tiogangco with "Pataying ang mga Surot," and The STAR journalist Elijah Felice Rosales with "Human Rights Story of the Year."

Completing the line-up are:

"Balos" by Neil Arkhe Azcuna

"She's Electric" by Ron Evangelista

"Betamax" by Faith Ferrer Lacanlale

"Lualhati" by Gab Mactal

"Mga Tutubi, Mga Guni-Guni" by M. Manalastas

"Buhaghag" by Gerald Manuel

"Password123, Pilipinas321" by Anthony Kim Vergara

Festival directors Tessa Jamias and Marco Viaña previously announced which plays from the most recent VLF would be revisited: "Presidential Suite No. 2" by Siege Malvar, "The Late Mr. Real" by Rolin Migyuel Obina, and "Polar Coordinates" by Ade Valenzona.

The untried, untested, and unstaged plays will be presented in June next year at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez.

