Archie Comics to debut Philippine-exclusive cover with halo-halo

MANILA, Philippines — Archie Comics will debut a Philippine-exclusive cover of a limited-edition comic done in collaboration with local pop culture convention SuperManila Comic Con.

Longtime Archie Comics artist and writer Dan Parent, who will be attending the convention this September, took inspiration from the classic "three on a straw" image of where Archie, Betty and Veronica sharing a milkshake.

Instead of a milkshake, the three characters are sharing a halo-halo, with Archie nibbling on one of the barquillo sticks.

There will be two variants of the limited-edition comic, trade dress and virgin, the latter featuring a clean, text-free layout showcasing Parent's artwork in full.

Related: Funko opens 1st Southeast Asia store in Pasay mall

The comic will also mark the debut of a new character Medusa Doom, a mysterious and mischievous green-skinned villain, arriving to cause mischief in Riverdale.

"This collaboration is a dream come true for Filipino Archie fans," said Sandy Sansolis, co-organizer of SuperManila Comic Con. "We're incredibly proud to partner with Archie Comics to deliver something fun, unique, and a little mischievous with Medusa Doom's debut."

Parent has been illustrating for Archie Comics for three decades and helped shape the franchise's modern visual identity, including the introduction of the comic's first openly gay character Kevin Keller.

This year's SuperManila Comic Con will take place on September 6 and 7 at Makati's One Ayala.

RELATED: Jose Mari Chan Funko POP! among items in 1st Southeast Asia store