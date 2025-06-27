^

Arts and Culture

Jose Mari Chan Funko POP! among items in 1st Southeast Asia store

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 10:26am

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas has come in the Philippines much earlier than usual thanks to a Jose Mari Chan Funko POP!

The figurine of the iconic singer-songwriter is one of the many localized items found in Funko's first-ever store in Southeast Asia, located in the Mall of Asia.

Other localized figurines are the toy company's mascot Freddie wearing a Gilas Pilipinas jersey and the ever-popular Jollibee Funko POP! that comes in regular and glittered versions.

The Funko store in Mall of Asia will be open to the public beginning July 12.

