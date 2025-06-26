Funko opens 1st Southeast Asia store in Pasay mall

Funko opened its first Southeast Asia store in the SM Mall of Asia

MANILA, Philippines — American toy company Funko opened its first store in Southeast Asia in Pasay's SM Mall of Asia.

Funko sells collectibles of nearly a thousand licensed brands across the pop culture stream, from Disney and anime to blockbuster films and fan-favorite series.

These collectibles range from the iconic Funko Pop! line, its miniature version the Bitty Pop!, games, plushies, apparel, and action figures.

The Mall of Asia store opening marks the company cementing its place in the Southeast Asian market, particularly the Philippines, which dominates sales in the entire region.

Andy Clempson, Vice President of Sales for Funko Asia-Pacific, spoke to members of the media, including Philstar.com, during a sneak peek of the store about why the company set up shop in the Philippines.

"This is all about creating a destination store for existing fans, but also to attract new fans into the category, because we want to keep that happening all the time," Clempson said.

"We like to believe that everyone is a fan of something, and Funko has something for everyone," he added.

Clempson called Funko fans in the Philippines "fantastically passionate and fantastically knowledgeable." He noted how the Filipino pop culture is akin to what is being developed in the United States, even connections to global and Western pop culture.

The executive observed this passion from the Philippine social media audience, citing the local Funko Fanatics Facebook group, which has 56,000 Filipino members.

He reiterated the company is not only marketing to die-hard collectors, pointing out a third of its consumers are casual gifters.

"They just love [Funko], whether it's a 4-inch vinyl, it's Bitty Pop, our micro-format collectible, anything like that," Clempson continued. "Because they love [Funko], they love to give it as a gift to their loved ones, their girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, husband."

Clempson assured media representatives that the Philippine store will be developing products catering to local taste, recalling the successful Jollibee Pop! and Bitty Pop! lines.

"We know connecting with local businesses or local icons or the local culture is very, very important," he added.

Expansion plans outside Metro Manila would depend on the performance of the Mall of Asia store, Clempson said.

While store development is an important part of the brand's strategy in Asia, Clempson shared that the company also focuses on joining conventions and hosting events.

