Korean dancer from Mariinsky Ballet to make Philippine debut in 'Don Quixote'

MANILA, Philippines — Dance company Ballet Manila will cap off its 30th season with a special performance of "Don Quixote" featuring guest dancers from Russia's Mariinsky Ballet.

Taking on the roles of Basilio and Kitri in the ballet based on Miguel de Cervantes' novel of the same name are Mariinsky Ballet principal dancers Kimin Kim and Renata Shakirova, the former making his Philippine debut.

The Seoul-born Kim is the first foreign male principal dancer in Mariinsky Ballet's history, training under former Mariinsky soloists Margarita Kullik and Vladimir Kim at the Korea National University of Arts.

Shakirova is a mentor-sibling of Ballet Manila's artistic director Lisa Macuja-Elizalde under Tatiana Udalenkova, and actually made her first principal role debut in "Don Quixote" back in 2015.

Last year, Shakirova performed in the Philippines alongside Aleksei Timofeyev when Ballet Manila staged "Giselle".

"Having Kim and Shakirova perform 'Don Quixote' on our stage is a dream come true. Their artistry, strength, and star power will make this production truly unforgettable," Macuja-Elizalde said in a statement.

Ballet Manila's "Don Quixote" will be staged at Pasay City's Aliw Theater, and will run on August 22 at 8 p.m. and August 23 and 24 at 5 p.m.

