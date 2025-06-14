Contemporary Filipino artists to exhibit in Indonesian art galley

"Libang/Hibang" takes its name from the Filipino words for amusement and obsession, traits that display captivation, consumption, and to an extent manic overstimulation.

MANILA, Philippines — Contemporary Filipino artists make up the "Libang/Hibang" group exhibition that will run in Indonesian art space Gajah Gallery Yogyakarta.

Artist-curator Leslie de Chavez curated the exhibit consisting of himself, Alfredo Esquillo, Charlie Co, Elmer Borlongan, Joy Mallari, Manny Garibay, Mark Justiniani, Plet Bolipata and Renato Habulan.

The exhibit will run from June 20 to July 13, coinciding with Indonesia's contemporary art calendar.

Gajah Gallery previously showcased Filipino artists in its Singapore and Jakarta spaces, and this new exhibit continues a deepening cross-cultural dialogue.

The Filipino artists use mediums from paintings to sculpture to explore the complex relationship between visibility and silence, presence and absence, focus and fatigue.

