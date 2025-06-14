Father's Day: 8 dads, father figures in literature

While each of us can argue that our dads are the best, many of our favorite fathers are found in the beloved books we read, some of which we saw our fathers in.

MANILA, Philippines — Father's Day is just around the corner, or should we say a couple pages away.

Dads comes in different kinds — fathers, grandpas, and stand-in fathers like uncles, godfathers, bosses, and even moms.

Here are a few literature dads and dad-like figures we've grown to love over the years:

Atticus Finch, 'To Kill A Mockingbird'

Famously played by Gregory Peck in the film adaptation, Atticus in Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize winner is surely the picture of the ideal dad for many book readers.

His skills in the courtroom to defend Tom Robinson showed his children Scout and Jem the true defintion of courage.

Atticus also speaks to Scout like the latter is grown up, never dodging the tough questions.

Sometimes the best dads are simply those who do the right thing even when they are difficult.

Matthew Cuthbert, 'Anne of Green Gables'

In this classic book, Matthew becomes a father at sixty, making his quiet devotion to the titular character all the more remarkable.

The mostly quiet farmer patiently listens to the chatty and dramatic daughter he and wife Marilla have adopted, defending Anne and showing up for her when it matters.

Matthew treasures Anne's eccentricity, telling her "You're enough," and isn't that what every kid wants to hear from their father?

Daniel LeBlanc, 'All the Light We Cannot See'

Fatherhood isn't always about protecting kids, it's also about teaching them how to navigate the world.

Daniel is a good example of this when his daughter Marie-Laure goes blind, building a model of their neighborhood for her to memorize with her fingers.

Marie-Laure's disability becomes her strength, all thanks to her father's guidance.

Baba, 'The Kite Runner'

Baba has a somewhat messy way of showing his love to his son Amir and Hassan, Amir's closest friend.

He teaches Amir to stand up for himself with tough lessons, and shows Hassan kindness through secret gifts and a life-changing surgery.

His heart is big enough for the two boys, though he can't express it outright.

Amir learns more about strength when Baba grows weak in the quiet moments that his father lets him look after him.

And he always kept Hassan close, because being a dad of whatever kind means being present.

Bilbo Baggins, 'The Lord of the Rings'

For those who've only kept up with the films, Bilbo takes in Frodo as his heir after the latter's parents (and Bilbo's cousins) die in a boating accident.

The two Hobbits' similiarities go beyond sharing the same birthday, Frodo becames fascinated with the world outside the Shire because of Bilbo's stories about wild adventures.

Bilbo also teaches Frodo Elvish, learn to love poetry and maps, and entrusts him with his most precious belonging.

Bilbo is far from the perfect father figure, he himself admits it, but he does make life just a bit more exciting for the young Hobbit he's grown to adore.

Grandpa Joe, 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Charlie Bucket has two loving parents and four grandparents who dote on him, though in Roald Dahl's cherished book it's one of the bedridden seniors who literally stands to be at Charlie's side.

There is something strange about Grandpa Joe: letting Charlie go through his tobacco money to buy chocolate, and suprisingly jumping out of bed upon seeing the golden ticket.

But Grandpa Joe knows what means a lot to Charlie, and is his grandson's quickest supporter in the magical environment they enter.

Dr. Loid Forger, 'Spy x Family'

In this manga series, looking after a pretend family becomes more important than actual missions.

Loid finds himself each day more draw to six-year-old Anya, getting involved in things a spy wouldn't have imagined.

Again, for many kids what is important for them is that their dads or "dads" show up, even at the risk of everything else.

Bandit Heeler, 'Bluey'

Yes, there is also love to go around for animated dad dogs.

Bandit turns mundane moments into adventures, playing along and committing to bits (even after wife Chili's questioning remarks)

He's the new blueprint for the modern father: silly yet sincere, flawed but fully engaged, and doesn't impose adult expectations on his kids.

Bandit reminds us the real chunk of parenting happens on the ground almost literally, and in the process making memories that last.

