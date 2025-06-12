LIST: Independence Day 2025 activities in Araneta City

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines commemorates the 127th anniversary of its independence, Araneta City celebrates “Para Kay Juan,” a tribute to the pride, spirit, and creativity of the Filipino people.

Araneta puts the Filipino culture, identity, and homegrown talents on the spotlight.

The celebration kicked off yesterday, June 11, with the Pop QC: Produkto ni Juan bazaar at Farmers Plaza. Open until June 15 in partnership with the Quezon City Small Business and Cooperatives Development Office, the fair brings together local small businesses and entrepreneurs in one location to highlight their products.

To make the shopping experience at the bazaar more enjoyable, a live instrumental ensemble will perform on June 12.

At Gateway Mall 1, the Hatch Exhibit will run from June 12 to 20.

The exhibit features "Hatch 2025: Emergence," a fusion of Filipino street art that breathes new life into hatch, transforming the traditional act of egg painting into a dynamic and modern expression of urban creativity, as part of the Manila Bulletin's 125th anniversary. celebration.

At Ali Mall, Jollibee, its friends, and the staff of the renowned fast food chain will be having its JolliTown Mascot Parade on June 12.

Lastly, Araneta City's major highlight for Independence Day is the Kultural na Palabas, a showcase of Filipino talents set on June 12 at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2.

The event will feature performances by Pope St. John XXIII Parish Rondalla, Kwatro Gitara, University of the Philippines’ Tugtugang Musika Asyatika (UP TUGMA), and The Minstrels of St. La Salle from De La Salle University - Dasmarinas to celebrate the country’s cultural diversity.

“Celebrating our Araw ng Kalayaan means recognizing the important contributions of our forefathers to our country. It’s also about championing Filipino excellence and giving space to the many ways we express our identity,” said Marjorie Go, Vice President for Marketing of Araneta City. “We’re proud to be a platform where Pinoy pride can be seen, heard, and celebrated.”

