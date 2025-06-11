Aquino-inspired heritage museum gives glimpse of post-war Philippines

Bahay Modernismo at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — A new heritage museum opened its doors in Quezon City just as the Philippines prepares to mark its 127th Independence Day.

Bahay Modernismo, located at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City, gives museum visitors a peek into how the Philippines looked after World War II.

During this time, the Philippines was in a period of rebuilding and envisioned a future of modern domesticity.

The museum features a modernism architectural style from the post-war era — a practical and functional design that could be mass produced.

Some design details, especially of the bungalow-style houses, include flat roofs, jalousies, big windows, built-in garages, with household appliances treated as centerpieces.

Related: Filipino painter Pacita Abad's canvases greet guests in Switzerland's biggest museum

Vintage objects decorating the museum are a black-and-white television (with a dial and sliding panel), embroidered pillowcases, "Liwayway" magazines, Bakelite switchboards, tin toys, and Tupperware of different colors.

The museum is based on the former home of the Aquino family, where former senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. and former president Corazon Aquino raised their five children, including the late former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino and host-actress Kris Aquino.

Architect Gerard Lico curated the musem, taking into consideration the original layout of the old Aquino house before it was demolished.

Bahay Modernismo is open everyday (except Monday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and can be accessed through the East Avenue entrance of the Quezon Memorial Circle.

RELATED: Pete Velasquez Jr. mounts 'miniatures' for 15th one-man show