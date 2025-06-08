Controversial exhibit on Bührle Collection runs in Switzerland's biggest museum

Composite photos of the Kunsthaus Zurich and one of Claude Monet's 'Water Lilies' found in the museum.

MANILA, Philippines — The Kunsthaus Zürich, the largest arts museum in Switzerland, houses pieces by revered artists, such as Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh.

Some of these artworks, however, are the subject of scrutiny because of their connection to the Collection of Emil Bührle, a German-Swiss arms manufacturer who acquired looted art pieces in Nazi-occupied locations.

The "A Future for the Past" exhibit running until the end of September at the Kunsthaus features pieces from the Bührle Collection thought to be acquired illegitimately from Jewish collectors.

Key artworks from the collection include van Gogh's "Le Semeur au Soleil couchant (The Sower), Pierre-Auguste Renoir's "La Petite Irene (Little Irene), Alfred Sisley's "Eté à Bougival (Summer at Bougival), and several of Monet's iconic "Water Lilies."

When Bührle died in 1956, he left more than 600 artworks to his family. Debates and research continue about the origins or provenance of these pieces.

The Kunsthaus advises guests to ponder on these circumstances as they encounter each artwork in the exhibit.

RELATED: Pete Velasquez Jr. mounts 'miniatures' for 15th one-man show

___

Editor's note: The trip to Switzerland was hosted by Switzerland Tourism. At no stage does the host organization has a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date, and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.