Tom Felton reprises Draco Malfoy for Broadway debut

MANILA, Philippines — Wait until your father hears about this.

British actor Tom Felton is set to reprise his iconic role of Draco Malfoy from the "Harry Potter" films in the Broadway run of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in his debut on the Great White Way.

Malfoy was Potter's rival at Hogwarts when both studied in the fictional wizarding school, taunting the titular character from Quidditch pitch to classrooms.

"Cursed Child" takes place 19 years after the events of the "Potter" books where Malfoy and his son, Scorpius, play prominent roles.

The original West End production won nine of its 11 Olivier nominations, including Best New Play, Best Director for John Tiffany, Best Actor for Jamie Parker, and supporting awards for Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle.

Tiffany replicated his win at the Tonys when the show opened on Broadway, joining four other awards including Best Play.

Felton last portrayed the Slytherin student in 2011's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," his last scene during the epilogue was seeing off Scorpius at the train station.

This marks the first time any actor from the film franchise will take part in the stage sequel.

The actor said in a statement that being a part of the franchise was among his greatest honors, and joining "Cursed Child" is a full-circle moment as Felton will be Malfoy's age in the play.

"It's surreal to be stepping back into his shoes — and of course, his iconic platinum blond hair — and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world," Felton added, expressing excitement for his Broadway debut.

The production's producers, Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, praised Felton's child performances and how he shaped Malfoy into a nuanced character, a "portrait of parental pressure, internal conflict, and reluctant vulnerability" and later a "symbol of how people can grow beyond the choices one was raised to make."

"He gets to inhabit Draco once more, but this time as an adult facing the relatable challenges of parenthood and the complicated meaning of legacy," they added.

Felton's return as Malfoy will be on a limited 19-week engagement from November 11 to March 22 next year.

Since the "Harry Potter" films concluded, Felton has starred in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "The Flash," "Risen," "Ophelia," and "Altered." He made his stage debut in 2022 for the West End remount of "2:22 A Ghost Story."

The announcement of Felton's reprisal has fans clamoring the actor to play the role of his father in the movies, Lucius Malfoy, in the upcoming series adaptation of "Harry Potter."

The "Harry Potter" series has cast actors for Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid, Minerva McGonagall, Argus Fich, and Quirinius Quirrell. It also recently announced that it has cast young newcomers for the iconic trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

