Ballet Manila's 'Swan Lake' restaging to feature San Francisco Ballet dancers

MANILA, Philippine — The upcoming "Swan Lake" production of dance company Ballet Manila will feature special performances by guests from the San Francisco Ballet.

First soloist Katherine Barkman and principal dancer Esteban Hernandez will take on the roles of Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried in the May 30 (8 p.m.), May 31 (5 p.m.), and June 1 (5 p.m.) shows of "Swan Lake."

The matinee (1 p.m.) performances on May 31 and June 1 will feature San Francisco Ballet soloist Nathaniel Remez opposite Ballet Manila principal dancer Abigail Oliveiro.

This will mark a return for Barkman to the Philippines. He was the principal dancer of Ballet Manila and a mentee of the company's artistic director, Lisa Macuja Elizalde.

Ballet Manila is celebrating its 30th year this 2025, which kicked off the milestone anniversary last March with a Pearl Gala, a collection of past performance pieces.

This included a restaging of the "Paquita Divertissement," "Bloom" by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and the world premiere of Macuja Elizalde, Gerardo Francisco Jr., and Martin Lawrance's "Pearls," which was loosely inspired by George Balanchine's "Jewels."

Macuja Elizalde said in a statement that "Swan Lake" — which will be followed by "Don Quixote" in August — in the company's pearl anniversary was a deeply personal selection, having portrayed Odette/Odile in the past.

"'Swan Lake' has always been one of my most beloved roles. The duality of Odette and Odile pushes a ballerina to her limits, both technically and emotionally," Macuja Elizalde ended.

All performances of "Swan Lake," last staged by Ballet Manila in 2017, will take place at the company's home at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City.

