National Living Treasure: What else does a GAMABA recipient get?

MANILA, Philippines — The Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA) is the highest recognition bestowed by the Philippine government to individuals or groups who have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in preserving and promoting traditional Filipino arts.

Republic Act No. 7355 ensures the National Living Treasures Award for masters of indigenous crafts who actively pass on their knowledge to future generations.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) is the body behind the selection and proclamation of recipients, who are evaluated based on their mastery of a given traditional art form, their dedication to cultural preservation, and their ability to pass on the knowledge they carry.

The NCCA's GAMABA executive council recommends individuals for recognition after field visits, interviews, and community documentations that verify the authenticity, relevance, and continuity of art forms. The council is composed of experts in culture, arts, and anthropology.

GAMABA recipients receive a gold-plated medallion minted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, an initial P200,000 grant, and a lifetime monthly stipend of P50,000.

The monetary awards affirm the value of each individual's cultural contributions and will assist recipients in continuing their community work.

Recipients are also entitled to a maximum of P750,000 in medical and hospitalization benefits and, in the event of their passing, will be given state funerals.

Last May 7, nine Filipinos were recipients of the National Living Treasures Award, the highest number of individuals conferred with the title in a single year.

